Powered up at Fluor Field: RYOBI Night Comes to Fluor Field

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive are turning up the voltage at Fluor Field on Thursday, May 28, as RYOBI Night at the Drive brings tools, technology and Thursday night baseball together for a powered-up evening in Downtown Greenville.

The Drive will host RYOBI Night on Thursday, May 28, when Greenville takes on the Asheville Tourists at 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field. The night will feature an epic RYOBI display showcasing some of the latest in battery technology, giving fans a chance to see their favorite Upstate tools in action while enjoying another high-energy night of Drive baseball.

For homeowners, weekend warriors, DIYers, tradespeople and tool lovers across the Upstate, RYOBI Night is built to bring the garage, job site and ballpark together. Fans can check out RYOBI's newest innovations, explore the brand's latest battery-powered technology and enjoy a unique theme night that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship and the people who know how to get the job done.

The celebration also lands on one of the Drive's most popular weekly promotions: Dollar Drink Night. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain Pepsi products, $2 Natural Lite, $3 Kona Big Wave and $4 Rallyville from the time gates open until the first pitch of the eighth inning.

Whether you are a loyal RYOBI user, a backyard project pro, a first-time fan or just looking for a fun Thursday night downtown, RYOBI Night at the Drive offers the perfect mix of baseball, ballpark atmosphere and Upstate energy.

Tickets for RYOBI Night at the Drive on Thursday, May 28 are available now. Grab your crew, head to Fluor Field and get ready for a night that is fully charged from first pitch to the final out.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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