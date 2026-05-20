From Main Street to the Monster: Downtown Greenville Takes over Fluor Field

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive will celebrate the businesses, business leaders and working professionals who help make Downtown Greenville one of the Southeast's most vibrant places to live, work and gather during Drive Business Downtown Night on Wednesday, May 27 at Fluor Field.

The annual celebration brings the city's business community together for an afternoon at the ballpark, offering local companies, employees, entrepreneurs and downtown professionals a chance to step away from the office, connect with one another and enjoy Drive baseball in the heart of Greenville's West End.

Presented by EY, Drive Business Downtown is the Drive's only afternoon weekday game of the season, making it the perfect opportunity for coworkers, clients, community partners and business leaders to trade the conference room for Fluor Field and celebrate the people and organizations that keep Downtown Greenville moving forward.

Downtown Greenville has long been recognized as a model for revitalization and economic energy. The American Planning Association has praised Main Street for its bustling foot traffic, mix of storefronts, restaurants, historic buildings and public gathering spaces, noting that Greenville's long-term commitment to planning helped transform downtown into a center of commerce and social activity.

That same spirit will be on display at Fluor Field, where Drive Business Downtown Night will spotlight the companies, small businesses, restaurants, retailers, real estate groups, creative agencies, startups, nonprofits and professionals who help shape Greenville's identity. Previous Drive Business Downtown celebrations have featured networking opportunities, local business spotlights, community recognitions and on-field moments honoring the people behind downtown's continued momentum.

From Main Street to the West End, Downtown Greenville continues to thrive because of the people who invest their time, ideas and energy into the community. The Greenville City Economic Development Corporation, formed in 2023, focuses on business recruitment, real estate development and small business growth, with future goals that include supporting existing businesses, growing minority- and women-owned businesses and attracting new office, technology, life science and retail opportunities to the city.

Drive Business Downtown Night gives fans a chance to celebrate that momentum in a uniquely Greenville way: with baseball, networking and community pride at Fluor Field. Whether you are entertaining clients, rewarding your staff, meeting other professionals or simply taking a well-earned afternoon break, the event is designed to bring the business community together in one of downtown's most recognizable gathering places.

The celebration also coincides with White Claw Wednesday, with $3 White Claw available from the time gates open until the first pitch of the eighth inning.

Tickets for Drive Business Downtown Night on Wednesday, May 27 are available now. Businesses, organizations and professionals are encouraged to gather their teams, invite their partners and join the Drive for an afternoon celebrating the people who help make Downtown Greenville a great place to live, work and play.







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