Hanson finishes a triple short of cycle

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City (22-18) fell to Rome (23-18) Wednesday at Fifth Third Park. The Emperors offense came alive and bested the 'Burgers 13-5.

Rome hit three home runs and knocked 12 total hits. Hub City's pitching staff walked eight Emperors and hit four. The Spartanburgers scored in response to Rome's first two offensives but couldn't keep up for the full nine innings.

After two scoreless frames from starters Enrique Segura and Jeremy Reyes (W, 2-4), the Emperors broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third. Rome capitalized on three walks and plated two runs against Segura (L, 0-1). Luke Hanson clobbered his seventh home run in the bottom of the third, a solo blast which snuck into Chaser's Corner beyond left field.

Hub City trailed 2-1 to start the top of the fourth. Segura hit an Emperor and allowed a single with two outs. The next batter, designated hitter Mason Guerra, cranked a three-run, opposite field home run. When the 'Burgers came to bat, a walk from Antonis Macias and a plunked Carter Garate set up Hanson to drive in a run with a single. Yeison Morrobel brought Garate in with a grounder up the first base line. The Spartanburgers still lagged behind Rome 5-3 after the fourth.

Seth Clark replaced Segura in the fifth and immediately met trouble. After a leadoff walk, Eric Hartman tagged a two-run homer. Clark allowed another run on a walk and a pair of singles, then recorded a strikeout. He was replaced by Mailon Felix, who struck out four and allowed two runs over 2 1/3 innings. Rome put up two runs on Felix in the seventh thanks to a Guerra RBI single and a Mac Guscette sacrifice fly.

Facing a seven-run deficit, Gleider Figuereo did his best to ignite the crowd in the bottom of the seventh against former USC Upstate Spartan Mathieu Curtis. Paxton Kling was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Two batters later, Figuereo lifted a 405-foot home run, his sixth of the year, onto the berm beyond left-center field. Rome led 10-5 after the seventh inning.

Anthony Susac pitched the eighth for Hub City. After a strikeout to start, a walk and a single followed. Cody Miller made Susac pay with a three-run homer. Susac bounced back to get the final two outs of the inning. Luke Savage worked around a pair of singles for a scoreless ninth.

The 'Burgers offense went down quietly against Trent Buchanan and Isaac Gallegos in the eighth and the ninth.

Hub City and Rome square off in game three of the series on Thursday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City righty J'Briell Easley (0-0, 5.17 ERA) goes face-to-face with Atlanta Braves No. 1 prospect and lefty Cam Caminiti (1-2, 5.35 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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