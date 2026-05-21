Greensboro Falls to Dash in Midweek Matchup

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash 19-8 on Wednesday, May 20. With the victory, Winston-Salem improved to 25-16 on the season while Greensboro dropped to 25-16. The Dash outhit the Grasshoppers 21-9, while Greensboro committed two errors in the contest.

Infielder Murf Gray paced the Grasshoppers offense, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Infielder Yordany De Los Santos followed with a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Easton Carmichael, Axiel Plaz, Edward Florentino, Tony Blanco Jr., and Carlos Caro.

Winston-Salem was led offensively by infielder Kyle Lodise, who went 4-for-7 with a home run, double, three RBI, and three runs scored. Infielder Ryan Burrows added a 4-for-6 performance with a double, two RBI, and three runs scored, while designated hitter T.J. McCants finished 4-for-6 with two RBI and one run scored.

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Castillo got the start for Greensboro, recording two strikeouts over 2.2 innings. He allowed eight hits, nine runs - two earned - and issued two walks. Castillo was charged with the loss and moved to 0-2 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Grant Umberger started on the mound for Winston-Salem, striking out two across four innings while allowing five hits, four earned runs, and three walks. Jack Young earned the win in relief for the Dash and improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Thursday May 21 at 6:30PM for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Action Greensboro and Hoppers Hat Giveaway, presented by First National Bank. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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