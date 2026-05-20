It's Reedy's Big Day, Help him Celebrate at the Ballpark

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville Drive fans are invited to Fluor Field for a night of baseball, birthday fun and family-friendly entertainment as the Drive celebrate Reedy Rip'It during Reedy's Birthday Night on Tuesday, May 26.

The Greenville Drive are throwing a birthday bash for the biggest frog in the Upstate, and everyone is invited.

Reedy's Birthday Night will bring extra mascot fun, ballpark energy and birthday-themed entertainment to Fluor Field as fans join the Drive in celebrating Reedy Rip'It on Tuesday, May 26. From pregame excitement to in-game moments throughout the night, the evening will be built around one of the most recognizable faces at Fluor Field.

Fans can expect a night filled with family-friendly fun, special birthday surprises and plenty of opportunities to cheer on Reedy alongside the Drive. Whether he is dancing on the dugout, greeting fans on the concourse or leading the crowd from the field, Reedy will be at the center of the celebration all night long.

Reedy's Birthday Night is the perfect way for families, young fans and longtime Drive supporters to spend a Tuesday evening at the ballpark. Guests are encouraged to bring their birthday spirit, make some noise and help make Reedy's special night one to remember.

The celebration is part of another exciting night of Greenville Drive baseball at Fluor Field, where fans can enjoy the sights, sounds and traditions that make the ballpark the Front Porch of the Upstate.

Tickets for Reedy's Birthday Night on Tuesday, May 26 are available now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and join the Drive for a birthday celebration fit for Greenville's favorite mascot.







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