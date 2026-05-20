Keys Earn Home Victory over Drive Wednesday Afternoon

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up the home victory over the Greenville Drive (Red Sox) Wednesday afternoon, winning by a score of 6-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away from the Drive in game two of the series, as despite a two-run rally by the Drive in the ninth, Frederick held on for its first ever win over Greenville in franchise history.

After both sides traded zeros in the first inning of play, left-hander Boston Bateman kept the Drive scoreless in the top of the second when he left the bases loaded on the hill, taking the contest into the third with the Keys and Drive still scoreless.

Wehiwa Aloy brought home the game's first run in the bottom of the third courtesy of an RBI single, giving the home team a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth on a hot Wednesday afternoon.

Frederick added one more run in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of an RBI single from Alfredo Velasquez, handing the Keys the 2-0 advantage approaching the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following the Keys and Drive going off the board in the fifth, Bateman capped of his scoreless outing with back-to-back strikeouts, allowing the home team to stay ahead by two going into the seventh in the Key City.

Despite Greenville getting one run back on a solo home run in the top of the seventh, RBI base hits from Victor Figueroa and Velasquez in the bottom frame pushed the lead up to four heading into the eighth in the second game of six between the two sides.

Greenville made it a two-run game in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, but an RBI base knock from Leandro Arias during the bottom of the frame gave them the four-run lead back at 6-2 entering the ninth, with Frederick aiming to close it out in the ninth.

Even though the Drive scored two runs in the top of the ninth, Chandler Marsh recorded the final out of the frame with a line out to right, as the Keys secured a 6-4 victory during game two of six against Greenville.

Game three of six between the Keys and Drive is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is what is still the first ever series between these two teams all time.

Thursday's game represents Taphouse Thursday at the ballpark with there being a local craft brewery available for fans to enjoy at the 4 1/2 Innings Taphouse on the third base concourse.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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