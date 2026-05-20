Keys Fall in First-Ever Meeting with Greenville Drive

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys seven-game winning streak ended Tuesday night after the Greenville Drive (Red Sox) scored eight runs in the top of the eighth inning, taking game one of the six-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadoum by a score of 9-4.

The Keys got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first after Greenville starter Austin Ehrlicher issued a free pass to the first three Keys he faced. Elis Cuevas drove a ball to deep center field to score Luis Vasquez before Braylin Tavera earned the first hit of the day, a single to score Wehiwa Aloy.

Ehrlicher got just eight outs, allowing two earned runs on one hit while walking three and striking out four. Greenville got one back in the top of the fourth on a home run from first basemen Jack Winnay. The Drive had the tying run on base in the fourth after a single from Isaiah Jackson. Trying for his third stolen base of the season, Jackson was gunned down at second base by Keys catcher Colin Tuft.

In relief of Ehrlicher, Ben Hansen struck out four straight Keys after allowing a bunt single to Vance Honeycutt. Hansen would go 4.1 innings of one-run ball while striking out nine.

Tuft put the Keys back on the board in the sixth inning, sending a ball to deep right-center field and well-over the Nymeo Field wall for his sixth home run of the season and his third in just two games.

The Drive took the lead in the eighth after a walk and four singles scoring four runs. The late rally and a two-run shot from Isaiah Jackson gave them six of the eight runs in the frame. The Drive added two more runs on three hits off Keys reliever Joe Glassey as the Keys entered the bottom frame down by five.

Victor Figueroa added his tenth home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth. It gave the Keys their fourth run of the game, but the offensive output would end there as they went scoreless in the ninth to fall 9-4 in the series opener.

The Keys and the Drive will face off for game two of the six game series on Wednesday. The 11 a.m. first pitch from Nymeo Field is the MiLB free game of the day and will feature Boston Bateman on the mound for Frederick and Dylan Brown for Greenville. The pair of lefties find themselves in the top 10 of both the Orioles and Red Sox prospect rankings.

Wednesday's game represents STEM Day at the Ballpark presented by AstraZeneca. It will also be Wag Wednesday presented by Mobile Vet Surgery as well as Guaranteed Win Wednesday courtesy of Musket Ridge Golf Course.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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