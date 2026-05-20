Greensboro Drops High-Scoring Contest to Winston-Salem

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash 13-9 on Tuesday, May 19. With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 24-16 on the season while Greensboro dropped to 25-15. The Dash outhit the Grasshoppers 16-11 and committed one error in the contest.

Infielder Yordany De Los Santos paced the Greensboro offense, going 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI. Designated hitter Axiel Plaz followed by finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Wyatt Sanford (2), Jared Jones (2), Murf Gray, and Shalin Polanco.

Winston-Salem was led offensively by outfielder George Wolkow, who went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, four RBI, and one run scored. Catcher Grant Magill added a 2-for-5 performance with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Dash were recorded by Ely Brown (3), Caleb Bonemer (2), Alex Ungar (2), Kyle Lodise, Boston Smith, and Arxy Hernandez.

Left-handed pitcher Victor Cabreja made the start for Greensboro and recorded a career-high seven strikeouts. He allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and one walk over 2.2 innings of work. Cabreja was charged with the loss and fell to 0-3 on the season.

Gabe Davis started on the mound for Winston-Salem, striking out three while allowing seven hits and four earned runs across 3.1 innings. Seth Keener earned the win for the Dash and improved to 3-1 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Wednesday May 20 at 6:30PM for White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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