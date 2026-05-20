Renegades End Skid by Bopping Brooklyn

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades broke a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

The Renegades scored five runs in the top of the third to take the lead and never looked back. Both Josue Gonzalez and Eric Genther hit home runs in the inning as the 'Gades sent nine batters to the plate.

Hudson Valley improved to 8-1 on the season against Brooklyn, including a perfect 3-0 record at Maimonides Park.

Renegades pitchers combined to allow only two hits in the game and strike out 14 batters. The Renegades have recorded 31 strikeouts across their last two games.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (4.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters across 4.2 innings and allowed only three Cyclones batters to reach base.

Cunningham tied his season-high with six strikeouts and set a new season-high in innings pitched and pitches thrown (64).

Cunningham retired the final seven batters he faced after allowing an RBI double to JT Benson in the bottom of the second inning.

At one point from the third into the fourth innings, Cunning struck out four straight Cyclones batters.

DH Eric Genther (2-for-4, R, HR, 5 RBI, BB) hit his first home run of the season and the second homer of his professional career.

Genther's home run was the second grand slam of the season hit by the Renegades.

It was Genther's first round tripper since 8/20/2025 at Fort Myers.

He set a new career high for RBI in a game, and picked up the third 5+ RBI game of the season by a Renegades batter in 2026, joining Kaeden Kent and Kyle West.

Genther has back-to-back multi-hit games and is 4-for-8, 3 R, HR, 5 RBI, BB, K in his last two games. He had not had a multi-hit game since 4/17.

C Josue Gonzalez (2-for-2, R, HR, RBI, 2 BB) reached base in all four plate appearances on Tuesday.

Gonzalez is now second on the team in home runs, trailing West (6).

Tuesday was the third multi-walk game of the season, with all three coming since 5/7.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-5, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to 12 straight games.

Rodriguez is 15-for-40 (.375) over the stretch with 6 R, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 10 BB.

Rodriguez has hits in nine of his last 12 games, going 14-for-36 (.389).

RHP Brandon Decker (W, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) picked up his second win of the season in relief.

Sanchez has not allowed a hit or a run across his last four appearances (4.1 IP).

DH Kyle West (0-for-5) saw his seven-game on-base streak come to an end.

West was 12-for-32 (.375) over the on-base streak with 4 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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