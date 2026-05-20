BlueClaws Fall 4-0 to Wilmington on Tuesday

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Wilmington blanked the BlueClaws 4-0 on Tuesday in the first game of their series at Frawley Stadium.

Jersey Shore (17-22) falls to 1-2 against Wilmington (20-19) on the season. The BlueClaws have dropped 10 of their last 13 games overall.

The teams were scoreless into the bottom of the fifth. BlueClaws starter Ryan Dromboski had not allowed a hit through four, but loaded the bases on a hit batter and two walks. Then, Devin Fitz-Gerald singled home two. The first Blue Rocks hit of the night gave them a 2-0 lead.

Dromboski came out after six innings, allowing two runs on two hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

Blue Rocks starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Wilmington scored twice more in the eighth off Jose Pena. A passed ball scored the first run while TJ White added a SAC fly to push the lead to 4-0.

Jose Colmenares, John Spikerman, and Brock Vradenburg had the three BlueClaws hits in the loss.

The teams play a double-header on Wednesday making up a game rained out on April 5th. RHP Brandon Beckel and RHP Reese Dutton start the pair for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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