Victor Figueroa and Joseph Dzierwa Named Orioles Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday that Frederick Keys infielder Victor Figueroa and left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa were named the Orioles Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April.

Figueroa was named Player of the Month for April in the Orioles farm system after leading the organization in batting average (.387), slugging percentage (.700), OPS (1.138), hits (25), extra-base hits (11), and total bases (49). He also finished the month with six home runs, which tied himself with Jud Fabian of Triple-A Norfolk for the most homers during April.

Following his first game on April 4, Figueroa reached base in his first 21 games played through May 2, the longest on-base streak by any Keys player so far in the 2026 campaign. He also became the first player to hit a homer on the Frederick roster this year, after hitting home runs in back-to-back games on April 4 and 7 in his first two games in a Keys uniform.

Dzierwa earned Pitcher of the Month for April for the Orioles farm system after finishing with an organization-leading three wins and a 2.33 ERA across 27 innings pitched. In addition to the three wins, he recorded 29 strikeouts and allowed only seven walks in five total starts, helping his team finish 4-1 in the games he started in as their main starter in the Keys rotation.

His first outing of the season took the organization by storm when he posted a season-high nine strikeouts and allowed one base hit during six innings in the season opener on April 3 against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers). Dzierwa also had a second nine-strikeout performance against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) on April 22, while allowing one earned run and four hits during five innings on the hill.

The Keys return home this week to take on the Greenville Drive with the series opener set for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Tuesday's game represents College Prep Night with $8 general admission tickets available for high school juniors and seniors. It will also represent another offering of the Friends and Family 4-Pack ticket package.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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