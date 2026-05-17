Keys Win Sixth Straight Saturday Night and Fifth Straight in Hudson Valley

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Frederick Keys earned their sixth straight victory and their fifth straight win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Saturday night, winning by a score of 6-3 at Heritage Financial Park.

With the victory, the Keys currently sit in first place in the South Atlantic North Division standings and lead the pack by a half of game, with second place Greensboro now trailing by 0.5 games following their defeat on the road at Jersey Shore.

Left-handed starter Joseph Dzierwa began his outing strong on the hill for Frederick with a scoreless bottom of the first, keeping the game scoreless through an inning of play on Saturday night.

Colin Yeaman put the Keys ahead in the top of the second with an RBI single, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead approaching the third in game five of the six-game series.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, Dzierwa recorded his first 1-2-3 inning of the night in the bottom of the fourth, allowing Frederick to stay ahead by one entering the fifth at Heritage Financial Park.

RBI singles from Ryan Stafford and Ike Irish put the Keys lead up to three in the top of the fifth, but a two-RBI single from the Renegades in the bottom frame cut their deficit to one at 3-2 going into the sixth in Hudson Valley.

Relief pitcher Zac Lampton worked out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back strikeouts in his Keys debut, setting the stage for a three-run top of the seventh for Frederick, who put home three runs courtesy of an RBI sacrifice fly from Victor Figueroa and a two-RBI single from Elis Cuevas.

Despite a solo homer in the bottom of the frame, this put the Keys lead back to three at 6-3 heading into the eighth with the Keys looking to finish strong for a sixth straight win.

After both teams went off the board in the eighth inning and the Keys went scoreless in the top of the ninth, Brandon Downer capped off his first save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the ninth, sealing Frederick's sixth straight victory and their fifth in a row in Hudson Valley.

Frederick prepares for the series finale against the Renegades Sunday afternoon for game six of the series, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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