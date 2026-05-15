Keys Defeat Renegades Thursday Night to Earn Fourth Straight Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Frederick Keys secured their fourth straight overall win and their third straight victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Thursday night, winning by a score of 8-2 at Heritage Financial Park.

The Keys used a five-run top of the seventh to pull away from the Renegades in the third game of the six-game series, as they led by as much as six late in the contest to secure at least a share of the six-game road series.

After both teams went off the board in the first to begin the evening, an RBI double from Leandro Arias in the top of the second put the Keys ahead by one through two innings of play, as a throw-out at home in the bottom of the frame kept Hudson Valley off the board.

Elis Cuevas recorded a two-RBI single in the top of the third to give the Keys a 3-0 lead, but the Renegades answered with an RBI base knock of their own in the bottom frame, making it a 3-1 game entering the fourth in Hudson Valley.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, which included a 1-2-3 frame thrown by Keys starting pitcher Yeiber Cartaya, the home team answered back with a second run courtesy of a wild pitch, cutting their deficit to a 3-2 score heading into the sixth at Heritage Financial Park.

With both teams going off the board in the sixth, Frederick answered with five runs in the top of the seventh off RBIs from Wehiwa Aloy, Victor Figueroa, and Colin Yeaman, along with a two-run homer from Cuevas. This put the Keys lead up to six at 8-2 approaching the eighth, with the visitors aiming to secure a fourth straight win on the week.

Right-handed relievers Chandler Marsh and Joe Glassey combined to throw a scoreless bottom of the eighth, keeping the Keys ahead by six going into the ninth in Wappingers Falls.

Glassey went on to throw a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to hand Frederick its fourth straight win, winning game three of the six-game series by a score of 8-2 in Hudson Valley.

Game four of the six-game series takes place Friday night, with first pitch from Heritage Financial Park between the Keys and Renegades set for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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