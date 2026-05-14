Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Anderson at it Again.... Anderson Brito is set for the start in Greenville on Thursday. During the last road trip against the Drive, he began his week with 5.0 hitless innings in his first start. Overall, Brito pitched 6.2 innings with a 2.70 ERA against Greenville. The 5.0 innings was the first of two times Brito logged his season-high in innings, recording it again on April 25 against Jersey Shore.

Home Away From Home.... Connor Hujsak has been at his best while playing at Fluor Field in Greenville this season. Over seven games, the outfielder is 12-for-29 (.414) with four doubles, four homers, and eight RBI. On Wednesday, Hujsak blasted his team-leading ninth home run, with nearly half coming at Fluor Field. Overall, the Hot Rods have hit 14 of their 46 home runs at Fluor Field this season, making up for 30% of their long balls.

Mashing with McCoy.... Over seven games in the month of May, Ryan McCoy has been a tough out. He is 7-for-17 with five home runs. On May 7 against Brooklyn, he became the first Hot Rods hitter since Tatem Levins in 2024 to record three or more extra-base hits in a game. On Wednesday, he collected his second multi-homer game of the year, both coming within the last week.

Pitre in May.... Emilien Pitre has experienced a strong start to May. Over nine games in the new month, Pitre is 8-for-31 (.258) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, and five RBI. He has also collected nine walks in 10 games in May, generating a .429 OBP. Pitre's batting average has jumped from .189 to start the month to .218 coming into Thursday's game.

Gillen Gets on Base.... Theo Gillen has reached base safely in his last 17 games. He is currently on the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the SAL. During the streak, Gillen is 17-for-59 (.288) with one double, one triple, four home runs, and 14 RBI. After extending his streak on Wednesday, Gillen is tied for the third-longest on-base streak for a Bowling Green hitter this season with Adrian Santana (17 games) and trails only Tony Santa Maria (20 games).

Like We Never Left... The Hot Rods take their second road trip to Greenville this week. Bowling Green played the first road trip of the 2026 season in Greenville, splitting the series 3-3 with the Drive. In that series, Connor Hujsak experienced his strongest series of the season, going 10-for-23 (.455) with four doubles, three homers, and five RBI. Hujsak hit three of his eight homers this year at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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