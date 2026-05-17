Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Sunday Sweepers... A win on Sunday would give Bowling Green a series sweep. The last time the Hot Rods finished a six-game series sweep was in July of 2024, taking six consecutive games against the Rome Emperors. From July 1 to July 3, Bowling Green took three games in Rome and finished off with three wins at Bowling Green Ballpark from July 4 to July 6.

Gillen Gets on Base.... Theo Gillen has reached base safely in his last 20 games. He is tied for the seventh-longest streak in the SAL this season. During the streak, Gillen is 23-for-74 (.311) with two doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 16 RBI. Gillen is tied for the longes streak this

season by a Bowling Green hitter, equaling Tony Santa Maria's 20 games streak from April 14 to May 9.

Pitre Puts on a Show.... Emilien Pitre has turned a new page since starting May. The infielder is hitting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles, one triple, two homers, and eight RBI. Pitre has picked up his average over his past 13 games, improving from .189 to .261 during that span. He has also more than doubled his stolen base total in May, stealing nine bases over 10 attempts.

Achievements Away From Home... Bowling Green secured a series victory in the 10-2 win on Friday. It is the first series win away from Bowling Green Ballpark this season after splitting series in Rome and Greenville during the first two road trips. The Hot Rods grabbed their first series win away from home since July of 2025 when they took four out of six games at McCormick Field against the Asheville Tourists.

Mashing with McCoy.... Over eight games in the month of May, Ryan McCoy has been a nearly unstoppable. The first baseman is 9-for-23 (.391) with five home runs. During Friday's contest, he logged his third multi-hit game of the month. On Wednesday, he collected his second multi-homer game of the year, both coming within the last two series.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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