Brooklyn unable to overcome early three-run deficit in series finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ROME, Ga. - The Cyclones ended a 15-inning scoreless streak on Sunday afternoon, but Brooklyn could not overcome an early three-run deficit in a 3-1 loss to the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium.

Rome (22-17) broke the ice in the second inning. With one out and the bases empty, 3B Cody Miller was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a single to right by 2B Will Verdung. LF Logan Braunschweig followed with an RBI single to right, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

The Atlanta Braves' affiliate added another run later in the inning. After a strikeout brought Brooklyn (10-28) close to escaping further damage, C Colin Burgess lined a single to left. LF John Bay's throw home arrived in time, but the catcher could not secure it, allowing Verdung to score and extend Rome's advantage to 2-0.

Rome added to its lead in the third. SS John Gil after an errant throw to first on a tapper back towards the mound. The 19-year-old stole second and advanced to third on a flyout before CF Dixon Williams ripped a double to right that deflected off the leaping first baseman's glove, bringing Gil home to make it 3-0.

The Cyclones' offense was held in check through the first six innings. 2B Yonatan Henríquez singled to lead off the game, but Brooklyn did not record another hit until the seventh inning. Rome retired 12-straight batters after SS Colin Houck drew a leadoff walk in the second before RF Yohairo Cuevas walked in the sixth.

Brooklyn finally broke through in the seventh. LF John Bay opened the inning with a double into the right-field corner against reliever LHP Connor Thomas. After a flyout and a strikeout kept Bay at second, 1B Trace Willhoite lined a single to left to drive the run in and cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Cyclones threatened again in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not complete the comeback.

In the eighth, a Cuevas single to right and a hit-by-pitch of C Ronald Hernandez put the tying runs on base, but a flyout to left ended the threat.

In the ninth, Houck drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. However, a flyout to center and a swinging strikeout ended the game, closing out Rome's 3-1 victory.

RHP Cade Kuehler (3-1) earned his second win of the week for the Emperors, allowing just one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings while walking two and striking out six. Across two starts during the week, the former second-round pick tossed 12.0 shutout innings, surrendering only one hit while striking out 12.

RHP Justin Long entered with the tying run at the plate in the ninth and recorded the final two outs to earn his first save of the season and the second of his career.

Brooklyn starter RHP Brady Miller (0-1) was saddled with his first affiliated defeat, allowing three runs - two earned - on six hits over 5.0 innings. The 26-year-old struck out four and did not issue a walk.

RHPs Felix Cepeda, Juan Arnaud, and Hunter Hodges combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Cyclones within striking distance. The trio allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to begin a two-week homestand with a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Neither team has announced a probable starter for Tuesday's opener. First pitch from Maimonides Park is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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