Brooklyn Pitchers Allow Just Two Hits And Strike Out Eight In One-Run Loss

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ROME, GA. - Brooklyn's pitching staff allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters on Saturday night, but an unearned run proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss to the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium.

RHP Irving Cota was sharp in his start for the Cyclones (10-27), retiring all nine batters he faced over the first three innings while striking out three.

After Cota exited the game, Rome (21-17) broke through in the fourth inning. DH John Gil and CF Eric Hartman each drew one-out walks before the Emperors attempted a double steal. Brooklyn's throw to third sailed high and skipped into left field, off the third baseman's mitt, allowing Gil to score on the error to give Rome a 1-0 lead.

The Emperors did not record a hit until one out in the fifth, when LF Logan Braunschweig reached on a bunt single to third. Braunschweig stole second and later advanced to third on a flyout, but Brooklyn escaped the inning without further damage.

The score remained 1-0 entering the seventh when tensions briefly flared. With one out, RHP Cristofer Gomez hit Braunschweig with a pitch, leading to both benches clearing. After a discussion between the umpires, Gomez was ejected from the game. Cyclones manager Eduardo Núñez promptly came out to argue the decision and was subsequently tossed, as well.

Despite the commotion, Brooklyn kept the deficit at one run. RHP Garrett Stratton entered from the bullpen and induced a fielder's choice groundout to short and a lineout to first to end the threat.

The Cyclones mounted one last rally in the ninth. SS Mitch Voit laced a one-out double down the left-field line to put the tying run in scoring position before advancing to third on a wild pitch.

However, Rome reliever RHP Drew Christo struck out the next two batters swinging to strand Voit on base to secure the Emperors' 1-0 victory.

RHP Cedric De Grandpre (2-2) delivered the best start of his career for Rome, tossing a career-high 7.0 innings of two-hit shutout baseball. The 24-year-old struck out a career-best 10 and did not issue a walk.

Christo recorded the final six outs to earn his second High-A save and fourth overall save of the season.

RHP Parker Carlson (0-1) took the tough-luck loss for Brooklyn after allowing one unearned run on one hit over 2.0 innings. The Mobile, Ala. native walked three and struck out one.

Brooklyn will look to earn a series split in Sunday's series and road trip finale. RHP Brady Miller (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to make his second affiliated start for the Cyclones, while Rome is expected to counter with RHP Cade Kuehler (2-1, 6.04 ERA), who earned the win in Tuesday's series opener. First pitch from AdventHealth Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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