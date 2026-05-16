Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Achievements Away from Home... Bowling Green secured a series victory with a 10-2 win on Friday. It is the first series win away from Bowling Green Ballpark this season after splitting

series in Rome and Greenville during the first two road trips. The Hot Rods grabbed their first series win away from home since July of 2025 when they took four out of six games at McCormick Field against the Asheville Tourists.

Hit-Hit-Hooray!... The Hot Rods logged a season-high in hits in the 10-2 win on Friday. Six players logged multi-hit games, including Theo Gillen, Nathan Flewelling, Emilien Pitre, Narciso Polanco, Marshall Toole, and Ryan McCoy. Bowling Green surpassed their previous-best 14 hits against Jersey Shore on April 23 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Pitre Puts on a Show.... Emilien Pitre has turned a new page since starting May. The infielder is hitting .324 (12-for-37) with four doubles, one triple, one homer, and six RBI. Pitre has picked up his average over his past 12 games, improving from .189 to .243 during that span. He has also more than doubled his stolen base total in May, stealing eight bases over nine attempts.

The Successful Seven.... With a 4-0 start to the series in Greenville, the Hot Rods have won seven consecutive games. This is the longest winning-streak of the season for Bowling Green, beating out a five-game streak between April 21 and April 25. It is the first time the Hot Rods have won seven consecutive games since June 30 to July 6, 2025. The last time that Bowling Green logged an eight-game win streak was in 2023, rattling of eight wins across series against the Rome Emperors and the Hickory Crawdads.

Mashing with McCoy.... Over eight games in the month of May, Ryan McCoy has been a nearly unstoppable. The first baseman is 9-for-19 (.474) with five home runs. During Friday's contest, he logged his third multi-hit game of the month. On Wednesday, he collected his second multi-homer game of the year, both coming within the last two series.

Gillen Gets on Base.... Theo Gillen has reached base safely in his last 19 games. He is currently on the fourth-longest active on-base streak in the SAL. During the streak, Gillen is 20-for-69 (.290) with two doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 14 RBI. On Thursday, Gillen passed Adrian Santana (17 games) for the second-longest streak for a Bowling Green hitter this season with and trails only Tony Santa Maria (20 games).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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