Claws Roll 8-1 on Gorgeous Saturday in ShoreTown

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws topped Greensboro 8-1 on a beautiful Saturday from ShoreTown Ballpark, scoring twice in the first and not looking back.

With the win, the BlueClaws improved to 17-20 on the year while Greensboro fell to 24-14. The Hoppers have taken three of five from the BlueClaws with the series finale set for Sunday afternoon.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning. Jose Colmenares tripled in a run and scored on a groundout from Kodey Shojinaga.

Jersey Shore starter Ryan Degges got through the first two innings, but gave up an RBI single to Edward Florentino in the third and came out of the game after suffering an injury.

The BlueClaws added to their lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Kodey Shojinaga. They scored four times in the seventh, including two on an RBI single from Joel Dragoo that pushed the lead to 7-1.

Sam Highfill came on in the fourth inning and threw three scoreless innings. Wen-Hui Pan threw a scoreless eighth for the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore drew nine walks in the game, three by Brock Vradenburg.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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