BlueClaws Pitching Delivers in 3-2 Win on Wednesday
Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws pitchers retired the last 16 Greensboro hitters and the BlueClaws picked up a 3-2 win on Wednesday at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Jersey Shore leveled the series at a game apiece and improved to 16-18 on the season while Greensboro fell to 22-13.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on a SAC fly from Jose Colmenares. He brought home John Spikerman, who had tripled.
Greensboro tied the game with three straight hits in the second inning. They scored on a single from Shalin Polanco and a SAC frly from Matt King to tie the game.
The BlueClaws got back even in the third on an RBI single from Trent Farquhar and took the lead in the fourth when Brock Vradenburg scored on a wild pitch. Vradenburg had reached on an 11-pitch walk to start the inning, stole second, and went to third on a fly ball to left field.
Dromboski (2-2) earned the win. He came out after six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. It was his second, six-inning outing of the season. Wen-Hui Pan threw a scoreless inning as part of his minor league rehab assignment.
Brandon Beckel got the last six outs for his second professional save.
Spikerman and Nick Biddison each had two hits in the win. Biddison has now hit safely in his last seven games.
The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Home Run Barrage Continues as Hub City Claims Game Two - Hub City Spartanburgers
- BlueClaws Pitching Delivers in 3-2 Win on Wednesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Keys Rally Late, Secure Game Two Victory at Hudson Valley - Frederick Keys
- Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short for Asheville - Asheville Tourists
- Winston-Salem Open Announces 2026 Tickets and Packages Now on Sale - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/13/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, May 13 - at Rome (11:00 AM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Four Home Runs Help Hub City Outslug Asheville Tuesday - Hub City Spartanburgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- BlueClaws Pitching Delivers in 3-2 Win on Wednesday
- Hopper Homers Top Claws 4-1 on Tuesday
- BlueClaws Fall 9-1 in Frederick on Sunday
- Saltiban Drives in Five as Claws Roll in Frederick
- Saltiban, Colmenares Homer, But BlueClaws Lose Wild Friday Game, 11-10, in 11 Innings