BlueClaws Pitching Delivers in 3-2 Win on Wednesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws pitchers retired the last 16 Greensboro hitters and the BlueClaws picked up a 3-2 win on Wednesday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore leveled the series at a game apiece and improved to 16-18 on the season while Greensboro fell to 22-13.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on a SAC fly from Jose Colmenares. He brought home John Spikerman, who had tripled.

Greensboro tied the game with three straight hits in the second inning. They scored on a single from Shalin Polanco and a SAC frly from Matt King to tie the game.

The BlueClaws got back even in the third on an RBI single from Trent Farquhar and took the lead in the fourth when Brock Vradenburg scored on a wild pitch. Vradenburg had reached on an 11-pitch walk to start the inning, stole second, and went to third on a fly ball to left field.

Dromboski (2-2) earned the win. He came out after six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. It was his second, six-inning outing of the season. Wen-Hui Pan threw a scoreless inning as part of his minor league rehab assignment.

Brandon Beckel got the last six outs for his second professional save.

Spikerman and Nick Biddison each had two hits in the win. Biddison has now hit safely in his last seven games.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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