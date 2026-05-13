Four Home Runs Help Hub City Outslug Asheville Tuesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Spartanburgers (17-16) slugged four home runs, tying a franchise single-game best, on the way to a 13-11 shootout victory over the Asheville Tourists (8-26) at HomeTrust Park Tuesday. The 'Burgers tallied 15 hits; all nine Hub City starters record at least one knock.

Gleider Figuereo, Luke Hanson and Rafe Perich all hit round-trippers in the top of the second, the first time the Spartanburgers have hit three in a single inning. The three long balls plated all six runs of the frame. Malcolm Moore tacked on four more with a third-inning grand slam. Hub City has launched 33 home runs through 33 games.

Figuereo started off the top of the second with a leadoff bomb off Asheville starter Luis Rodriguez. After a pair of singles from Yeison Morrobel and Quincy Scott, Hanson went yard. Maxton Martin then poked the second of his three hits, and Perich promptly cleared the 36-foot wall in right field. Hub City led 6-0 after the top of the second; the Tourists responded against Spartanburgers starter Aidan Curry with a two-run homer from Chase Call.

In the third, the 'Burger bats chased Rodriguez (L, 1-2) out of the game. Morrobel singled, then scored on a Carter Garate ground ball which was ruled an error. Garate was picked off, but Hanson walked and Martin singled to end Rodriguez's night. Perich walked against reliever Joan Ogando, then Moore launched his grand slam. Hub City led 11-2 after the top of the third.

Asheville again scored two runs in the bottom half on an RBI double from Alejandro Nunez. Curry then struck out the side. The right-hander fanned seven through four innings, then passed the baton to the bullpen.

Ahead by seven runs, the Spartanburgers' offense kept pressing. In the fourth, a walk from Morrobel and a single from Scott led to the end of Ogando's outing. Facing Tourists right-hander Anthony Cruz, Hanson bashed a double off the center field wall to plate his final two RBIs, runs 12 and 13 for Hub City. Those would go on to be the deciding runs of the game.

The 'Burgers' relief arms held serve through the middle innings. Luke Savage (W, 1-2) allowed one run over 1 2/3 innings, Kai Wynyard tossed 1 1/3 innings scoreless and Cole Roland twirled a scoreless eighth in his minor league debut. On the other side, Cruz blanked the bats through the final 5 1/3 innings.

Trailing 13-5, the Tourists had a late rally in store. Asheville scored six in the ninth against Mailon Felix and Cole Stasio, with five runs charged to the former. A three-run homer to dead-center by Drew Brutcher against the latter cut Hub City's lead to two runs. Stasio buckled down and got the final two outs to seal the victory.

After an exhilarating start to the series, the Spartanburgers and Tourists return to the diamond early Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET. Right-hander Enrique Segura (0-0, 6.75 ERA) gets the ball for Hub City facing RHP Yeriel Santos (2-0, 4.03 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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