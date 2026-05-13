Home Run Barrage Continues as Hub City Claims Game Two

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - For the second straight day, the Spartanburgers (18-16) took a commanding lead to the ninth against the Tourists (8-27). Despite allowing the potential tying run to come to the plate in the final inning, Hub City held on for a 6-4 win in game two of the series.

The Spartanburgers once again teed off at HomeTrust Park. For the second straight game, Hub City hit four home runs, three of which left the yard. Quincy Scott, Antonis Macias and Yeison Morrobel all launched solo homers over the right field wall. Chandler Pollard was the odd man out, or in, as his inside-the-park home run started the scoring for the Spartanburgers. Pollard's inside-the-parker is the second in Hub City history. Rafe Perich hit the first last season, also in Asheville.

The Tourists struck first against Hub City's starter, Enrique Segura. Right fielder Justin Thomas Jr. knocked a leadoff double off the wall, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a sacrifice fly. Segura responded well; the right-hander battled through two walks in the second, then retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced. Segura finished 4 1/3 innings and struck out three.

After Asheville's Yeriel Santos (L, 2-1) struck out the side in the top of the first, the first four Spartanburgers to face him reached base in the second. Santos got some help from his defense: the first two Hub City batters were thrown out at second base, one trying to stretch a single into a double, and the next caught stealing. With two outs, Scott walked and Ben Hartl singled. Pollard strong-armed the baseball into left center field. The line drive split the outfielders, who collided and tumbled to the ground. Scott and Hartl scored easily; Pollard raced around third and beat the relay throw in with a headfirst dive. Hub City led 3-1 after the top of the second.

Santos settled in and worked his way through 5 2/3 innings. Right-handed reliever Alain Pena took his place and finished off the top of the sixth. Hub City took flight against Pena in the next two innings. Scott led off the seventh with his third homer of the year, then Macias and Morrbel bashed solo shots two batters apart in the eighth. The 'Burgers' three home runs expanded the lead to 6-1.

Anthony Susac (W, 2-1) was the first man out of the bullpen for the 'Burgers. Susac took over for the final two batters in the fifth, stranding a runner in scoring position. Susac worked around a leadoff double in the sixth for a scoreless afternoon. Joey Danielson took over on the bump for the seventh. The righty used an inning-ending double play to face the minimum in the frame. Danielson returned for the eighth, but was lifted with two outs and the bases loaded after three walks.

Jesus Gamez (S, 1) escaped the jam with a strikeout. Gamez returned for the ninth, but ran into some trouble. After a leadoff single and a strikeout, Gamez walked three straight. Asheville used stolen bases, an error and a wild pitch to bring three runs in, but Gamez used a groundout and a strikeout to seal the deal.

Hub City tries for three straight wins to start the series on Thursday night at HomeTrust Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City righty Brock Porter (3-0, 2.40 ERA) faces Asheville righty Cole Hertzler (1-2, 2.78 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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