Winston-Salem Open Announces 2026 Tickets and Packages Now on Sale

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Open has launched ticket sales for the 15th year of the tournament, set for August 22-29 at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. Returning to the court this year is World No. 20 Luciano Darderi, who recently made a breakout run at the Italian Open, highlighted by a win over World No. 3 Alex Zverev. Tickets can be purchased online at winstonsalemopen.com from the early rounds of qualifying all the way through finals weekend.

Following a strong 2025 tournament, the Winston-Salem Open returns for its 15th anniversary edition, once again bringing many of the ATP Tour's top players and rising stars to North Carolina for one of only three 250-level events taking place on North American soil. The official player field will be led by Luciano Darderi with the rest of the players to be announced over the coming months. Last year's tournament was headlined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, alongside Americans Sebastian Korda, Marcos Giron, and Mackenzie McDonald.

"For 14 years, the Winston-Salem Open has showcased many of the sport's biggest champions and rising stars before their breakthrough on the global stage," said Tournament Director Jeff Ryan. "We're continuing this tradition with the return of top-20 player Luciano Darderi, whose early commitment is a testament to the strength of this event and the Winston-Salem community."

After competing at the tournament last year, Luciano Darderi continued his rise on the ATP Tour and broke into the top 20 players in the world. His accomplishments included winning the Chile Open for his fifth career title, making his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Rome, and getting his first top-10 win over Alex Zverev. He'll be returning to the Winston-Salem Open for his third consecutive year.

"The Winston-Salem Open is a tournament I always enjoy coming back to," said Luciano Darderi. "The fans, the community, and the atmosphere make it one of my favorite weeks on tour."

In 2025, Hungary's Márton Fucsovics defeated Botic van de Zandschulp to capture his first Winston-Salem Open title and third ATP Tour title. Following the win, he told the crowd, "I can't wait to be back." In doubles, the Brazilian pair of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo rallied from a set down to win the title, marking their third ATP Tour title as a team.

The 2026 Winston-Salem Open offers a wide range of tickets and packages, with fans able to choose from reserved single-session tickets (starting at $11) as well as premium packages and upgraded seating options. Tickets are available now at winstonsalemopen.com/en/tickets/ticket-information.







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