Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Successful Setting.... Jose Urbina is set for the start in Greenville on Wednesday. After two tough starts to begin the season, the right-hander turned things around on April 18 against the Drive. He tossed 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Since his last start in Greenville, Urbina is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA, logging 18 strikeouts over 20.0 innings.

Pitre in May.... Emilien Pitre has experienced a strong start to May. Over nine games in the new month, Pitre is 8-for-29 (.276) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, and five RBI. He has logged an extra-base hit in each of his last three games, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the SAL. Pitre's batting average has jumped from .189 to start the month to .222 coming into Wednesday's game.

Gillen Gets on Base.... Theo Gillen has reached base safely in his last 16 games. He is currently tied for the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the SAL. During the streak, Gillen is 15-for-54 (.278) with one double, one triple, three home runs, and 12 RBI. Gillen has logged the third-longest on-base streak for a Bowling Green hitter this season, trailing Adrian Santana (17 games) and Tony Santa Maria (20 games).

Like We Never Left... The Hot Rods take their second road trip to Greenville this week. Bowling Green played the first road trip of the 2026 season in Greenville, splitting the series 3-3 with the Drive. In that series, Connor Hujsak experienced his strongest series of the season, going 10-for-23 (.455) with four doubles, three homers, and five RBI. Hujsak hit three of his eight homers this year at Fluor Field.

A Week of Walk-Offs... Bowling Green ended last week's series with Brooklyn on three consecutive walk-offs. The Hot Rods recorded the first two walk-offs in Saturday's doubleheader. Tony Santa Maria logged a walk-off single in the first game, while Ricardo Gonzalez blasted a game-winning homer in the second game. On Sunday, Theo Gillen ended the game with a walk-off single, sending Bowling Green to Greenville with a 5-1 series win.

Prospects With Potential.... After updates within the last week, the Hot Rods have two of the top 100 MLB prospects according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Theo Gillen, the Rays No. 1 prospect, received a bump to No. 32 (BA) and No. 59 (MLB) on the top 100 list. Nathan Flewelling was moved to No. 86 (BA) and No. 99 (MLB). Overall, Bowling Green hosts five of the Rays top 30 prospects, with Anderson Brito (No. 6), Trevor Harrison (No. 15), and Jose Urbina (No. 16) all joining Gillen and Flewelling in the ranks.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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