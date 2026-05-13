2025 Mets' first-round pick goes deep, drives in two, but Cyclones lose fifth straight

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ROME, Ga. - SS Mitch Voit homered and drove in two runs on Wednesday afternoon, but the Brooklyn Cyclones could not overcome an early deficit in a 4-3 loss to the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium.

Rome (20-15) struck quickly, sending 10 batters to the plate during a four-run first inning.

DH Isaiah Drake opened the game with a single to right-center, stole second, and scored on a one-out double to right by LF Eric Hartman. The 2024 20th-round selection later stole third and came home on a sacrifice fly from 2B Cody Miller, extending the Emperors' lead to 2-0.

Rome continued to apply pressure with two outs. 1B Will Verdung lined an RBI double to right to make it 3-0, and after a pitching change and a walk, C Mac Guscette added an RBI single past the diving third baseman to give the Emperors a 4-0 advantage.

In total, Rome collected five hits and forced Brooklyn pitchers to throw 49 pitches in the opening inning alone.

After being retired in order through the first two innings, Brooklyn (8-26) began to rally in the third.

1B Trace Willhoite recorded the Cyclones' first hit with a single to left and advanced to second on a walk by 3B Nick Roselli. RF Sam Biller followed with an RBI single to right-center to put Brooklyn on the board, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Voit nearly tied the game moments later. The shortstop launched a towering fly ball down the left-field line, but Hartman leaped at the wall to take back a potential three-run home run. Roselli scored on the play, and Brooklyn settled for a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 4-2.

In Voit's next at-bat in the fifth, he made sure no one could make a play on the ball.

With two outs in the fifth inning, the 21-year-old crushed a solo home run into the trees beyond the left-field fence. His team-high-tying fourth homer of the season pulled the Cyclones within a run, 4-3.

That would be as close as Brooklyn would get, however. Rome's pitching staff shut the door over the final 4.1 innings, allowing just one baserunner and no hits the rest of the way to secure its second-straight win in the series.

RHP Colin Daniel (2-2) earned the victory for the Emperors, allowing three runs on three hits over 5.2 innings while striking out a career-high 10 and walking three.

RHP Isaac Gallegos recorded his second save of the season with two perfect innings of relief, striking out three.

Brooklyn RHP Cristofer Gomez (0-2) took the loss in his second career start as an opener. The 23-year-old allowed a season-high four runs on three hits in 0.2 innings, walking one without a strikeout.

RHP Jonathan Jiménez delivered his best outing of the season, pitching in bulk. The 22-year-old tossed a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings, scattering five hits and four walks, while striking out two.

Jiménez, along with RHP Dakota Hawkins, RHP Parker Carlson, and RHP Garrett Stratton, combined to throw 7.1 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

The Cyclones will look to snap their five-game losing streak on Thursday night. Brooklyn is expected to hand the ball to Prospect Lefferts Gardens native RHP Channing Austin (0-1, 1.69 ERA), while Rome is slated to counter with RHP Jeremy Reyes (1-3, 4.73 ERA). First pitch from AdventHealth Stadium is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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