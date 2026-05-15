Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote First Base

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Friday, May 15, through Friday, May 29, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select first basemen to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

VOTE FOR CYCLONES 25th ANNIVERSARY FIRST BASEMAN

Among the 16 first basemen to vote on are:

Pete ALONSO (2016)

Before setting the New York Mets' career home run record, Alonso started his professional career on Coney Island. The 2016 New York-Penn League All-Star posted a .321/.382/.587/.969 slash line in 30 games with the Cyclones, adding 18 extra-base hits, five home runs, and 21 RBI. Alonso led the team in doubles (12), home runs (5), and slugging percentage (.587). The former second-round pick has played eight years in the Majors with the Mets and Baltimore Orioles, accumulating 272 home runs in 1,052 career games.

Ian BLADERGROEN (2003)

Bladergroen made his professional debut with the Cyclones in 2003 and thrived. The then-20-year-old appeared in 74 games for Brooklyn and hit .285/.354/.416/.770 with 21 extra-base hits, six home runs, and 36 RBI. Bladergroen led the team in games played (74), at-bats (274), hits (78), total bases (114), doubles (12), triples (3), home runs (6), RBI (36), and slugging percentage (.416) en route to being named the Cyclones' 2003 Sterling Award winner. The 78 hits were, at one point, a single-season franchise record, and his 72 games played at first base are the third-most in team history.

Jayce BOYD (2012)

After being selected by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, Boyd started his professional career in Brooklyn. As a 21-year-old, he collected a .239/.320/.368/.688 line in 54 games with 15 extra-base knocks, five home runs, and 19 RBI.

Jim BURT (2004)

A local product out of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J., Burt shone in the Cyclones' 2004 lineup. In 48 games, the then-23-year-old slashed .274/.363/.435/.798 with 17 extra-base hits, four home runs, and 23 RBI.

Jay CALIGIURI (2001-02)

A member of the Cyclones' inaugural team in 2001, Caligiuri spent parts of two seasons on Coney Island. The California native played in 82 games over the franchise's first two campaigns, combining to hit .320/.399/.469/.869 with 27 extra-base hits, seven home runs, and 39 RBI. Caligiuri shared the first Sterling Award in Cyclones' history with LHP Ross Peeples in 2001 en route to the co-New York-Penn League title. On August 30, 2001, he earned a free suit after drilling the Garage Clothing sign at then-KeySpan Park a few weeks earlier. The sign was designed in the spirit of the old Abe Stark Clothing advertisement at Ebbets Field. Caligiuri finished third in the NYPL in batting average (.328) in 2001 and is fifth all-time in games played (67) at first base.

Ryan CLIFFORD (2023-24)

Clifford announced his presence with the Cyclones and the Mets' organization, with authority. After coming over in a trade with the Houston Astros in exchange for RHP Justin Verlander, the North Carolina native homered in his first at-bat with the team on August 3, 2023, at Jersey Shore. In 63 games for Brooklyn, Clifford hit .201/.359/.342/.701 with 17 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 30 RBI, and 50 walks. He also tied the franchise single-game record for walks (4) on April 21, 2024, at Jersey Shore.

Tyler DAVIDSON (2003-04)

Davidson appeared in 80 games for the Cyclones over the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The former eighth-round pick out of Washington combined to slash ..297/.364/.448/.812 with Brooklyn, adding 43 runs scored, 27 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 50 RBI, and seven stolen bases. Davidson led the team in doubles (15) and recorded a 12-game hitting streak in 2004.

Jeff DIEHL (2014-15)

Diehl spent the entire 2014 campaign and part of 2015 with Brooklyn. In 94 career games with the franchise, the right-handed slugger posted a .279/.355/.409/.764 line with 39 runs scored, 26 extra-base hits, six home runs, and 33 runs batted in. Diehl led the team in batting average (.289), home runs (5), walks (28), slugging percentage (.450), and on-base percentage (.394) in 2014. He also tallied a pair of 11-game hitting streaks from June 20 to July 6, 2014, and August 13, 2014, to July 3, 2015.

Lucas DUDA (2007)

Prior to a 10-year Major League career with the Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, and Atlanta Braves, Duda began his pro tenure in Brooklyn. During the 2007 season, the then-21-year-old posted a .299/.398/.462/.860 slash line in 67 games. Duda added 32 runs scored, 27 extra-base hits, four home runs, and 32 RBI. Duda's 17-game hitting streak from August 16 to September 2, 2007, remains the longest in Cyclones history. He also led the team in batting average (.299), hits (70), and doubles (20) in his lone season on Coney Island.

Nick EVANS (2005)

Evans went on to play five Major League seasons with the Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks after shining with the Cyclones in 2005. As a 19-year-old, he collected a .252/.302/.407/.709 line, scoring 30 runs, and adding 20 extra-base hits, six homers, and 33 runs batted in over 57 games.

Jeff FLAGG (2010)

A 2010 New York-Penn League All-Star, Flagg ranks fourth all-time in games played (71) at first base in Cyclones history. The former 27th-round selection tallied a .252/.327/.452/.779 slash line in 73 games with Brooklyn, adding 39 runs scored, 31 extra-base knocks, nine home runs, 52 RBI, and nine stolen bases. On August 31, 2010, Flagg capped Game 2 of a doubleheader vs. Vermont with a three-run walk-off home run in a 6-4 victory. He also tripled twice on June 24, 2010, vs. Hudson Valley, which is tied for the single-game franchise record.

Joe GENORD (2019-21)

A member of Brooklyn's 2019 New York-Penn League championship team, Genord played with the Cyclones during their time as a short-season and full-season affiliate. The 2019 NYPL All-Star compiled a .203/.269/.371/.640 clip in 123 career games with Brooklyn, collecting 50 runs scored, 38 extra-base hits, 16 home runs, and 64 RBI. Genord's 110 games played at first base is the still the most in Cyclones history. He also led the team in home runs (9) and RBI (44) in 2019.

Sam HONECK (2009)

Honeck started his professional career on Coney Island, appearing 65 games for the 2009 squad. The Texas native slashed .250/.339/.305/.644 during his time with Brooklyn, posting 24 runs scored, 11 extra-base hits, a home run, and 29 RBI, en route to being named a New York-Penn League All-Star.

Nick LORUSSO (2024)

Lorusso provided plenty of pop in the middle of the Cyclones' order in 2024. The then-23-year-old accumulated a .267/.365/.469/.834 line in 70 games with Brooklyn. Lorusso also tacked on 36 runs scored, 28 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, 42 RBI, and eight stolen bags before joining Double-A Binghamton.

JT SCHWARTZ (2022)

A member of the Cyclones' 2022 South Atlantic League Second Half North Division winners, Schwartz still holds the team's single season record for doubles (25). In 109 games with the club, the 2021 fourth-round pick hit .273/.356/.400/.756 with 57 runs scored, 35 extra-base knocks, six home runs, and 49 RBI. Schwartz's 105 games at first base is second-most in Cyclones history. He also led the team in batting average (.273), at-bats (400), runs scored (57), hits (109), total bases (160), doubles (25), and slugging percentage (.400) in 2022.

Jeremy VASQUEZ (2017, 2021)

Vasquez spent parts of two seasons on Coney Island during the Cyclones time as a short-season and full-season affiliate. In 82 career games with Brooklyn, Vasquez slashed .255/.356/.427/.783 with 36 runs scored, 30 extra-base hits, eight home runs, and 38 RBI. The former 28th-round selection also collected a 10-game hitting streak from July 17 to 28, 2021.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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