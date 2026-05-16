Asheville Bludgeons Hub City Pitching in Big Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - In dominating fashion on Friday night at HomeTrust Park, the Asheville Tourists bested the Hub City Spartanburgers 23-11.

The score was 17-1 after just three innings of play, as the Tourists (9-28) jumped ahead early, and scored often against the Spartanburgers (19-17) pitching staff.

Highlights from the night include a pair of homers in the first inning from Justin Thomas Jr. and Alejandro Nunez. Kyle Walker notched a bases clearing double in the second inning. Then, in the third, Chase Call and Walker went back-to-back with another two home runs.

Jason Schiavone had a five hit day, including a two-RBI single in the fifth frame.

On the bump, Parker Smith (W, 2-2) went six innings, allowing just one unearned run with three strikeouts. The Asheville bats didn't allow Joe Adametz(L, 2-3) out of the first inning.

With two games left in this home stand, the Asheville Tourists host the Spartanburgers again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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