Asheville Bludgeons Hub City Pitching in Big Win
Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - In dominating fashion on Friday night at HomeTrust Park, the Asheville Tourists bested the Hub City Spartanburgers 23-11.
The score was 17-1 after just three innings of play, as the Tourists (9-28) jumped ahead early, and scored often against the Spartanburgers (19-17) pitching staff.
Highlights from the night include a pair of homers in the first inning from Justin Thomas Jr. and Alejandro Nunez. Kyle Walker notched a bases clearing double in the second inning. Then, in the third, Chase Call and Walker went back-to-back with another two home runs.
Jason Schiavone had a five hit day, including a two-RBI single in the fifth frame.
On the bump, Parker Smith (W, 2-2) went six innings, allowing just one unearned run with three strikeouts. The Asheville bats didn't allow Joe Adametz(L, 2-3) out of the first inning.
With two games left in this home stand, the Asheville Tourists host the Spartanburgers again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET.
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