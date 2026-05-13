Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short for Asheville

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers 6-4 at HomeTrust Park on Wednesday afternoon for Education Day, just falling short of a big comeback in the ninth inning.

In the first inning, Ethan Frey scored the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to put the Tourists (8-27) ahead early.

The Spartanburgers (18-16) jumped on the board in the second frame, thanks to a rare inside-the-park home run that scored three runs from Chandler Pollard. From then on, the lead was never relinquished.

Three more runs scored for Hub City in the seventh and eighth innings. Asheville made a strong attempt at a comeback in the ninth, scoring three runs on an error, a wild pitch and a fielder's choice RBI, but the game ended with the tying run at the plate.

Yeriel Santos (L, 2-1) had a strong day on the mound. He went into the sixth inning as the starter, only allowing runs to score in one inning. For Hub City, Anthony Susac (W, 2-1) went 1 2/3 innings in relief, not allowing a run.

Asheville and Hub City will battle again in Game 3 of the series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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