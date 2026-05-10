Seesaw Contest Tilts Toward Rome

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - An astounding 30 runs and 30 hits were seen on Saturday night at HomeTrust Park, as the Asheville Tourists fell to the Rome Emperors 17-13.

The Tourists (8-24) trailed 7-0 after the top of the second inning, but then outscored the Emperors (8-24) 12-2 over the two and a half frames.

Four runs came in the home second, highlighted by solo shots from Jason Schiavone and Freuddy Batista. In the third, Batista also notched a two-RBI double. Five runs scored in the Asheville fourth, in part due to Zach Daudet's two-RBI double.

Asheville held the lead until the eighth inning. Jordan Carr (L, 0-1) was in his fifth inning in relief. He allowed just one run before the frame, but then gave up six and the lead. Rome's Logan Samuels (W, 1-3) helped shut things down the rest of the game, along with Drew Christo.

Finalizing the series on Sunday, Asheville looks for its first series split of the year with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch against Rome.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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