Brooklyn's Seventh-Inning Rallies Fall Short In Consecutive Walk-off Defeats

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Brooklyn Cyclones mounted late comebacks in both games of Saturday's doubleheader, erasing two-run deficits in the seventh inning each time to force a bottom-half of-the-frame. However, the Bowling Green Hot Rods walked off victorious in both contests, defeating Brooklyn, 7-6, in 10 innings in the opener before claiming a 6-5 win in the nightcap at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Brooklyn (8-23) struck first in Game 1. RF John Bay reached on a two-out infield single before advancing to third on a sun-aided base hit to right by LF Corey Collins. During DH Ronald Hernandez's at-bat, LHP Garrett Gainey was called for a balk, allowing Bay to score the game's first run.

Bowling Green (21-11) answered in the third inning. With two outs and nobody on, SS Adrian Santana launched a solo home run over the right-field fence, his first homer of the season, to tie the game at one.

The Hot Rods grabbed the lead an inning later. After 2B Émilien Pitre doubled and 1B Tony Santa Maria walked, CF Connor Hujsak crushed a 422-foot, three-run homer to left-center field. The blast, Hujsak's eighth of the season and second of the series, gave Bowling Green a 4-1 advantage.

Brooklyn began to chip away in the sixth. With one out, Bay blasted a solo homer to left-center field, his team-leading fourth home run of the season and second in as many games, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Down to their final two outs in the seventh, the Cyclones rallied to tie the game. After 3B Colin Houck singled to open the inning, C Vincent Perozo launched a towering 447-foot, two-run homer beyond the wall in right-center field. The Venezuela native's second home run of the year tied the contest at four.

The two teams traded runs throughout extra innings. Bay delivered a go-ahead RBI infield single in the top of the eighth, but Bowling Green answered in the bottom half when DH Tom Poole was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, evening the score once again.

Brooklyn reclaimed the lead in the ninth. After the automatic runner moved to third on a groundout, Perozo brought him home with an infield single to second. The lead was short-lived, however, as Santana lined a game-tying double on the third pitch of the bottom of the inning.

The Cyclones were unable to score in the 10th. SS Mitch Voit advanced to third on a groundout but was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on a groundball to first off the bat of Bay.

Bowling Green needed only three pitches to end the game in the bottom of the inning. Santa Maria ripped a 1-1 pitch into center field to score the automatic runner, sealing the Hot Rods' first walk-off win of the season, 7-6.

Neither starter factored into the decision. RHP Noah Hall struck out a season-high-tying six batters over 4.0 innings for Brooklyn, allowing four runs on four hits while walking four. Gainey tossed a career-high-tying 6.0 innings for Bowling Green, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out a career-best eight without issuing a walk.

RHP Ryan Andrade (2-0) earned the win for the Hot Rods after allowing one unearned run on one hit over 2.0 innings, striking out two.

RHP Felix Cepeda (0-2) took the loss for Brooklyn, permitting two unearned runs on three hits in 1.0-plus innings.

In the nightcap, Bowling Green jumped ahead early with a three-run second inning.

Poole singled, and C J.D. González doubled to put two runners aboard before 1B Ryan McCoy blasted a three-run homer over the left-center field fence. McCoy's fourth home run of the season - and third this week - gave the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead.

After Bowling Green scored on a wild pitch in the third, the Cyclones started to chip away in the fourth. 2B Yonatan Henríquez launched a solo home run into Brooklyn's bullpen in right field for his first homer of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Brooklyn pulled closer. With a runner on first and two outs, Hernandez crushed a towering two-run homer that cleared the top of the videoboard in right-center field. The Caraças, Venezuela native's second home run of the year, made it a two-run game.

The Cyclones completed the comeback in the seventh. Following a leadoff double by DH Daiverson Gutiérrez, 1B Trace Willhoite delivered the tying blow, smashing a long two-run homer over the brick wall beyond left-center field and out of the ballpark. The Georgetown, Ky. native's second home run of the season and second of the series tied the game at five.

But Bowling Green responded immediately in the bottom half. On the fourth pitch of the inning, 3B Ricardo González lined a solo homer that snuck over the fence in right-center field, giving the Hot Rods a 6-5 walk-off victory. It marked the 21-year-old's first home run since the 2024 season.

Neither starter earned a decision in Game 2, as RHP Danis Correa fired a perfect inning with two strikeouts in his first appearance off the injured list for Brooklyn. Bowling Green RHP Jacob Kisting tossed 3.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball with five strikeouts in his first outing since April 15.

Despite blowing the save, RHP Andy Rodríguez (1-1) earned his first win of the season for the Hot Rods, allowing two runs on four hits over 1.1 innings while striking out four.

RHP Juan Arnaud (2-1) suffered the tough-luck loss for Brooklyn, permitting one run on one hit in 1.0-plus innings with one walk and one strikeout.

The Cyclones will try to salvage the series finale on Sunday afternoon. RHP Brady Miller (NR), who signed with the New York Mets as a minor league free agent on Saturday, is scheduled to make his affiliated debut for Brooklyn. Bowling Green is expected to counter with Tampa Bay Rays' No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 4.76). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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