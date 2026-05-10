Keys Drop Fifth Game of Series to BlueClaws

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the fifth game of the six-game series to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Saturday night, losing by a score of 10-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The BlueClaws took the early lead in the top of the first and never looked back enroute to their first victory of the series, as Frederick now looks to win the series finale Sunday afternoon at home.

Jersey Shore struck first with a three-run top of the first inning off a bases-clearing double to right-center field, giving the visitors an early 3-0 advantage through one inning of play Saturday night.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, the BlueClaws got a fourth run in the top of the third on an RBI single, but an RBI double from Victor Figueroa in the bottom of the third got the Keys back down by only three at 4-1 approaching the fourth in the Key City.

The visitors in Jersey Shore put home four runs in the top of the fourth, giving them a lead of 8-1 heading into the fifth, with the Keys looking to chip away at the deficit during the midway point of the contest.

Jersey Shore added two more runs in the top of the fifth on an RBI double and a Keys error, increasing their lead to nine at 10-1 approaching the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After Carson Dorsey recorded a scoreless top of the sixth on the hill to keep it a nine-run game going into the seventh, he escaped a jam in the top of the seventh, allowing Frederick to stay in it heading into the eighth on a warm and bright Saturday night.

Braeden Sloan picked up two strikeouts and a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning of relief, taking the contest to the ninth with the home team looking for a late rally.

Despite the Keys getting four runs home in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of an RBI single to right from Elis Cuevas and a three-run bases-clearing double from Ryan Stafford, the BlueClaws secured the final out and won the fifth game of six by a score of 10-5 Saturday night.

The series finale between the Keys and the BlueClaws is set for Sunday, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Sunday Funday at the ballpark presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, meaning that certain Keys players will be available for autographs on the concourse and fans can play catch on the field for the first 30 minutes after gates open. It is also Mother's Day with there being a Mother's Day Brunch available in the Mattress Warehouse Club.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.