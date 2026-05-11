Keys Hit Seven Home Runs in Series Finale Victory over BlueClaws

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys hit seven home runs and took down the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) in the series finale, winning by a score of 9-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Led by three home runs in the first inning in back-to-back-to-back fashion along with a three-run homer day for Orioles fourth-ranked prospect Wehiwa Aloy, Frederick led wire-to-wire enroute to the home series finale win and finished the series winning five games to one.

After Joseph Dzierwa struck out the side in the top of the first, the Keys homered three straight times in the bottom of the first off the bats of Reed Trimble, Wehiwa Aloy, and Ike Irish. Along with an RBI from Ryan Stafford, Frederick took a 4-0 lead through one inning at in the series finale.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides and two more strikeouts in the top of the third for Dzierwa, a two-run home run for Elis Cuevas in the bottom of the third gave the home team a 6-0 lead entering the fourth in the Key City.

Each sided traded one run apiece in the fourth inning with the BlueClaws coming on an RBI double and the Keys's coming on a second solo homer for Aloy. This gave Frederick a 7-1 approaching the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, Aloy homered for the third time on the afternoon in the bottom of the sixth, giving Frederick an 8-1 advantage heading into the seventh Sunday afternoon.

Cuevas hit his second homer and the team's seventh in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo shot to right, increasing the home team's advantage to 9-1 entering the eighth in Frederick.

With both teams going off the board in the eighth, Chandler Marsh finished the afternoon strong with a scoreless top of the ninth, sealing the Mother's Day victory for the Keys by a score of 9-1 in the Key City.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, Frederick hits the road north to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday. First pitch Tuesday night is set for 6:05 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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