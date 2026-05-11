Greensboro Claims Series Win with 14-11 Victory over Greenville

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive 14-11 on Sunday, May 10, to secure the series victory. With the win, Greensboro improved to 21-12 on the season while Greenville fell to 14-19. The Grasshoppers outhit the Drive 15-12 and committed one error in the contest.

Infielder Yordany De Los Santos led Greensboro offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Wyatt Sanford, Edward Florentino, Tony Blanco Jr., Jared Jones, and Cam Janik each added two hits as every player in the Grasshoppers lineup recorded at least one hit.

Greenville was led at the plate by infielder Mason White, who finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Justin Gonzales followed with a 2-for-4 performance, adding one RBI and one run scored. Additional hits for the Drive came from Isaiah Jackson (2), Freili Encarnacion (2), Yoeilin Cespedes, Jack Winnay, and Yophery Rodriguez.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Oliver got the start for Greensboro, recording four strikeouts while allowing five hits, one earned run, and one walk across three innings. Yulian Quintana earned the win in relief for the Grasshoppers, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Right-handed pitcher Luis Cohen started for Greenville and allowed six hits and five earned runs over 0.2 innings. Cohen was charged with the loss and fell to 0-4 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, May 19 against the Winston-Salem Dash at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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