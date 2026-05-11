BlueClaws Fall 9-1 in Frederick on Sunday
Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
FREDERICK, MD - Frederick hit three home runs in a row to open the bottom of the first inning, and Wehiwa Aloy hit three in the game as Frederick topped the BlueClaws 9-1 on Sunday.
The win gave the Keys (19-13) five of six in the series from Jersey Shore (15-17).
Reed Trimble (3rd), Aloy (8th), and Ike Irish (6th) hit three home runs in a row off Sam Highfill to open the first inning. It marked the second time in club history the BlueClaws gave up back to back to back home runs - they did it at Greensboro on April 9, 2012.
Frederick scored on fourth first inning run on a hit by pitch to Ryan Stafford with the bases loaded.
Elis Cuevas (4th) hit a two run home run off Jose Pena in the third inning and Aloy hit a second, his 9th of the year, in the fifth. His 10th of the year and third of the game came in the 6th off Titan Kennedy-Hayes.
Aloy's three home runs made him the first player to ever hit three home runs in a game against the BlueClaws. He is the third South Atlantic League player to hit three home runs in a game this season.
Devin Saltiban doubled home a run for the BlueClaws and finished the series with 11 RBIs. Nick Biddison had two hits for Jersey Shore, his fourth straight 2-hit game.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026
- BlueClaws Fall 9-1 in Frederick on Sunday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Heartbreak Yet Again for Brooklyn - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Keys Hit Seven Home Runs in Series Finale Victory over BlueClaws - Frederick Keys
- Greensboro Claims Series Win with 14-11 Victory over Greenville - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Earn 5-2 Victory to Close Series with Winston-Salem - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Log Third-Straight Walk-Off in 5-4 Win over Cyclones - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Rome's Offense Shines in Series Finale - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/10/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, May 10 - at Bowling Green (2:05 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- BlueClaws Fall 9-1 in Frederick on Sunday
- Saltiban Drives in Five as Claws Roll in Frederick
- Saltiban, Colmenares Homer, But BlueClaws Lose Wild Friday Game, 11-10, in 11 Innings
- Claws Fall 11-4 in Frederick on Thursday
- Davis Homers, But Keys Top Claws 11-5 on Wednesday