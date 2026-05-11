BlueClaws Fall 9-1 in Frederick on Sunday

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Frederick hit three home runs in a row to open the bottom of the first inning, and Wehiwa Aloy hit three in the game as Frederick topped the BlueClaws 9-1 on Sunday.

The win gave the Keys (19-13) five of six in the series from Jersey Shore (15-17).

Reed Trimble (3rd), Aloy (8th), and Ike Irish (6th) hit three home runs in a row off Sam Highfill to open the first inning. It marked the second time in club history the BlueClaws gave up back to back to back home runs - they did it at Greensboro on April 9, 2012.

Frederick scored on fourth first inning run on a hit by pitch to Ryan Stafford with the bases loaded.

Elis Cuevas (4th) hit a two run home run off Jose Pena in the third inning and Aloy hit a second, his 9th of the year, in the fifth. His 10th of the year and third of the game came in the 6th off Titan Kennedy-Hayes.

Aloy's three home runs made him the first player to ever hit three home runs in a game against the BlueClaws. He is the third South Atlantic League player to hit three home runs in a game this season.

Devin Saltiban doubled home a run for the BlueClaws and finished the series with 11 RBIs. Nick Biddison had two hits for Jersey Shore, his fourth straight 2-hit game.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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