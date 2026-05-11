Renegades Earn 5-2 Victory to Close Series with Winston-Salem

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades took the series finale against the Winston-Salem Dash 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park and secured a series win of the six-game series.

For a second straight game, Hudson Valley's starting pitcher did not allow a run. On Saturday night, Sean Paul Liñan delivered 6.0 IP scoreless, and on Sunday afternoon, Franyer Herrera delivered 5.0 scoreless.

Renegades pitching did not allow a run to score through at least the first six innings in each of the final two games against the Dash.

Renegades pitchers struck out 14 Dash batters. The Renegades have struck out double-digit batters in all but nine games this season.

Seven of the nine Renegades batters in the lineup reached base, and four got hits.

The Renegades have won their past two home series after losing the first of the season to Wilmington.

LHP Franyer Herrera (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) struck out a season-high seven batters and delivered his first scoreless start of the season.

Herrera lowered his ERA from 4.12 to 3.28 with the start.

Herrera allowed four baserunners across five innings, with none making it past second base.

1B Kyle West (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI) ripped the first grand slam of the season for Hudson Valley.

West is the first Renegade this season to grab two home runs in the same game this season and was the first Renegade with a multi-homer game since Jace Avina on 7/9/25 vs ASH.

West is the second Renegade this season to have a 5 RBI game (Kaeden Kent, 4/23 vs. BRK).

West went 6-for-25 (.240) at the plate against the Dash with 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, and 4 R.

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-3, R) grabbed his second multi-hit performance of the series.

Troyer is batting 127 points better in the month of May (.333) than he did in April (.206).

Troyer went 5-for-19 (.263) over the six-game series against the Dash.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, SB) has gotten on base in 14 of his last 15 games played.

Rodriguez is 16-for-55 (.291) over the stretch with 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, and 7 BB.

Rodriguez is batting a .333 AVG in the month of May, 164 points better than his April AVG (.169).

Rodriguez grabbed at least one hit in five of six games against the Dash. He went 8-for-21 (.381) with 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, and just 3 K.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-2, BB, K, SB) has hits in seven of his last eight games played.

McGinnis is 9-for-26 (.346) over the stretch with 2 2B, HR, and 4 RBI.

McGinnis is batting a team second-best .348 AVG to begin the month of May.

RHP Chris Veach (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) recorded his first save of the season.

Veach has delivered 12.2 scoreless innings in his first 11 appearances.

Since the end of the 2025 season, Veach is working a 15-game scoreless streak, spanning 18.2 IP.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in his lone inning on Sunday, his first scoreless appearance since 4/17 at Frederick, a span of five appearances.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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