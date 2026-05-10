Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, May 10 - at Bowling Green (2:05 PM ET)

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (8-23, 8-23) conclude their six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-11, 21-11) - the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays - on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET from Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky.

RHP Brady Miller (NR) is expected to make his New York Mets organization and affiliated debut for the Cyclones. The Hot Rods are scheduled to counter with the Rays' No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 4.76).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 1:50 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn was swept by Bowling Green in Saturday's doubleheader, both times in walk-off fashion...The Hot Rods took Game 1, 7-6, in 10 innings, and won Game 2, 6-5, in seven...The Cyclones erased a three-run deficit in the lid-lifter on a RF John Bay home run in the 6th and a two-run shot by C Vincent Perozo to tie it in the 7th...Both teams traded runs in the 8th and 9th before 1B Tony Santa Maria provided the walk-off RBI single for Bowling Green in the 10th...In the nightcap, Brooklyn came from four runs down to tie the score...C Ronald Hernandez powered a two-run home run in the 6th and 1B Trace Willhoite cracked a game-tying two-run blast in the 7th...3B Ricardo González provided the Hot Rods their second walk-off win in as many games with a solo home run to lead off the home 7th...The home run was his first since the 2024 season...Bay went 3-for-5 in the lid-lifter with two runs scored and two RBI...Perozo also tallied three hits and brought in three...CF Sam Biller went 3-for-3 in the finale...Saturday's pair of walk-off defeats marked the second time this season Brooklyn has lost back-to-back games in that fashion...It last happened on April 21 and 22 at Hudson Valley.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Sunday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,126-978 (.535) in the regular season...Wednesday marked the 2,100th game in franchise history.

SOUTHERN SWING: Brooklyn's offense has thrived on the long-ball this week in Bowling Green...Over the first five games of the series, the Cyclones offense has accumulated 10 home runs, including at least one in each contest...The stretch marks the first time Brooklyn has homered in five-straight games since April 12-16, 2024, vs. Asheville and at Jersey Shore...The Cyclones, however, only accumulated seven home runs in those five games...Brooklyn has also hit 10 of their 23 home runs (43.48%) this season during the last week at Bowling Green Ballpark.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Despite a pair of valiant comebacks, the Cyclones were swept in Saturday's doubleheader at Bowling Green...Brooklyn played their first twinbill of the season on April 26, splitting the two games at Hudson Valley...The Cyclones are now 0-1-1 in twinbills this year with a 1-3 overall mark...During their championship season in 2025, Brooklyn played five doubleheaders, going 1-1-3 while holding a 5-5 overall record...Despite the 5-5 record, the Cyclones outscored their opponents 42-32 over the 10 games...Brooklyn and Hudson Valley will play another doubleheader on Thursday, May 21, on Coney Island to make up for a rainout on Sunday, April 5.

MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME: 1B Trace Willhoite hit his first home run of the season during a homecoming of sorts on Friday in Bowling Green and added a game-tying two-run home run in the 7th inning in Game 2 on Saturday...He is 3-for-14 in the series with two home runs and three runs batted in...The 25-year-old calls Georgetown, Ky., home and attended Scott County High School in Georgetown...Willhoite's high school is located approximately 159 miles and a two-and-a-half-hour drive northeast of Bowling Green...Additionally, the Kentucky native attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn...Willhoite's alma mater is roughly 73 miles and an 80-minute drive southwest of Bowling Green Ballpark...The second-year pro is expected to have friends and family from both his hometown and university at the ballpark throughout the week.

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin is off to a marvelous start to 2026...The right-hander struck out 10 over 4.1 innings on Friday night, setting a new career-high...Austin's performance marked the first time a Brooklyn pitcher struck out 10 or more hitters in a game since RHP Jack Wenninger accomplished the feat on September 6, 2024, vs. Wilmington...The Prospect Lefferts Garden native had not allowed a run in any of his last three appearances before Friday (15.0 IP)...Over the four-start stretch, Austin has struck out 28 batters (34.6 K%) to nine walks (11.1 BB%) with a 0.93 ERA (2 ER in 19.1 IP)...Austin enters Sunday ranked fourth in the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.69) and batting average against (.168), tied for fifth in strikeouts (35), and 10th in WHIP (1.28)...Austin is the only Brooklyn starter this year to record an out in the 6th inning.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Bowling Green...The 25-year-old has 160 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 32 and innings pitched with 154.2, having just passed Bryant (143.1)...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

BAY WATCH: OF John Bay has been on a tear to start the year...The Austin Peay State product launched his 4th home run of the year and second in as many days in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Bowling Green...Bay has an .860 OPS through his first 27 games...Bay's wRC+ of 136 ranks third amongst all New York Mets' full-season minor leaguers...Bay also tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by three pitches, on April 9 at Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to be drilled three times in one game since Bay was hit 3 times on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 220 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 16 times (7.27%).

ROCKIN' RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez hit a mammoth two-run home run in the 6th inning of Saturday's Game 2 at Bowling Green, clearing the top of the videoboard in right-center field...The Venezuela native has been consistent at the plate recently for Brooklyn...He also clobbered a go-ahead home run to break a scoreless tie in Saturday's win over Frederick...Hernandez also drew three walks in last Wednesday's loss to Frederick...For the year, Hernandez is tied for eighth in the league with 21 free passes drawn - seven more than anyone else on Brooklyn's roster.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in Friday's 7-2 win at Bowling Green, marking the third time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the second time doing so in a 9-inning game...RHP Channing Austin (10), LHP Gregori Louis (2), RHP Bryce Jenkins (1), and RHP Cristofer Gomez (5) were dominant, striking out 18 while Austin allowed just two early runs...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 3-2 loss to Greensboro on April 17...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

I'M JUST A TRAVELLER: The Cyclones embark on their longest road trip of the 2026 season over the next two weeks...Brooklyn opens a six-game series at Bowling Green on Tuesday before concluding the 12-game road swing with six games at Rome...The two six-game sets will mark the Cyclones' first visit to both ballparks since May 2024...Brooklyn is slated to travel 2,014 miles between Coney Island, Bowling Green, Rome, and back...The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Sunday, Brooklyn has been hit by 30 pitches this season, which is fourth in the South Atlantic League...The 30 hit-by-pitches are tied for seventh in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (8) are tied for second in the SAL in HBPs, behind only Hudson Valley C Eric Genther (11)...Bay and Gutiérrez are tied for fourth in MiLB for hit-by-pitches.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their first shutout of the season in last Saturday's 2-0 victory vs. Frederick...RHPs Channing Austin (5.2 IP), Juan Arnaud (1.1), Hoss Brewer (1.0), and Hunter Hodges (1.0) combined on a one-hitter in Brooklyn's triumph...The shutout was the first for the Cyclones since a 3-0 victory at Aberdeen on August 22, 2025...RHPs Joel Díaz (7.0 IP, 1 H) and Josh Blum (2.0, 0) united on a one-hitter against the IronBirds...The shutout was Brooklyn's first at Maimonides Park since a 3-0 triumph vs. Hub City on August 12, 2025...RHP Will Watson (4.0 IP, 3 H), RHP Austin Troesser (1.0, 0), LHP Gregori Louis (2.0, 1), and RHP Hunter Hodges (2.0, 0) twirled a four-hit blanking of the Spartanburgers, combining to strike out 15...The one-hitter marked the first time Brooklyn had allowed one or fewer hits in a game on Coney Island since four arms united on the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history during a 3-0 victory vs. Aberdeen on June 4, 2024...RHPs Dakota Hawkins (5.0 IP), Joey Lancellotti (1.0), and Joshua Cornielly (3.0) faced just three batters over the minimum, walking three and hitting one batter, in the no-no.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On May 10, 2024, the Cyclones scored three runs in the top of the 10th in a 6-3 victory at Rome...C Chris Suero provided the go-ahead sacrifice fly, while 2B-RF Wilfredo Lara provided a two-run fielder's choice.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 3 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Cameron Foster made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles on April 16 at Cleveland...A member of the 2023 squad, Foster worked 1.2 scoreless frames out of Baltimore's bullpen...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 4 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All 3 are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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