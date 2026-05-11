Heartbreak Yet Again for Brooklyn

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - DH Ronald Hernandez belted two solo home runs on Sunday afternoon, but the Brooklyn Cyclones suffered their third straight walk-off loss, falling to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-4, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Hernandez recorded the second multi-homer game of his career and his first since April 30, 2025, against Wilmington. It also marked the first two-home run performance by a Cyclone since SS Jesús Báez accomplished the feat in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Jersey Shore on May 23, 2025.

After a scoreless first inning, Hernandez gave Brooklyn (8-24) an early lead in the second. The Caracas, Venezuela native led off the frame by launching a towering drive off the light pole beyond the right-center field fence. His third home run of the season - and second in as many games - put the Cyclones ahead, 1-0.

Bowling Green (22-11) answered in the third. After being retired in order through the first two innings, the Hot Rods loaded the bases with three singles among the first four batters of the frame. C Nathan Flewelling followed with an RBI single to tie the game at one.

Brooklyn regained the lead in the fifth with a two-out rally. 1B Trace Willhoite worked a walk before LF Vincent Perozo singled to center. CF Sam Biller then scalded a single through the right side, scoring Willhoite to give the Cyclones a 2-1 advantage.

Biller's speed helped Brooklyn add another run moments later. With SS Mitch Voit at the plate, Biller stole second base, and the throw sailed into center field. Perozo scored on the error to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Hot Rods cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back doubles by SS Ricardo González and Flewelling, but Hernandez struck again in the sixth.

With two outs and nobody on, the 21-year-old crushed a pitch over Brooklyn's bullpen in right field and out of the stadium for his second homer of the day, restoring the Cyclones' two-run edge at 4-2.

Bowling Green pulled even once more in the seventh. After a one-out walk to SS Adrian Santana, CF Theo Gillen launched a drive off the top of the retaining wall behind the Cyclones' bullpen in right field for a two-run homer. Gillen's seventh long ball of the season tied the game at four.

The Hot Rods completed the comeback in the ninth. A walk and a double put runners at second and third with nobody out before Gillen lined a ball that deflected off the first baseman's glove and rolled down the right-field line. PR Ryan McCoy scored the winning run, as Bowling Green secured its third straight walk-off victory, 5-4.

Neither starter factored into the decision. RHP Brady Miller impressed in his organizational and affiliated debut for Brooklyn, allowing two runs on six hits over 5.0 innings while striking out seven. Bowling Green's RHP Trevor Harrison tossed a season-high 6.0 innings, permitting four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

RHP Junior William (2-0) earned the win for the Hot Rods after retiring all six batters he faced in relief.

Cyclones' RHP Joe Charles (0-1) was saddled with the loss after failing to record an out in the ninth inning.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will continue their two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Neither club has announced a probable starter for Tuesday's opener. First pitch from AdventHealth Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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