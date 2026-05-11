Rome's Offense Shines in Series Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Finalizing a six-game series at HomeTrust Park on Sunday afternoon, the Rome Emperors beat the Asheville Tourists 17-4 to take the series four games to two.

The Emperors (18-15) put up crooked numbers throughout the first five innings to jump ahead 15-3 over the Tourists (8-25).

Offensively for Asheville, highlights came from Drew Brutcher in the first, as he smacked a two-run homer over the wall. Jason Schiavone, who leads Minor League Baseball in home runs, launched number 15 of the season out of the park in the second inning on a solo shot. The bats slowed down the rest of the day, as the Tourists' final run scored on a Schiavone walk with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

On the hill, Cedric De Grandpre (W, 2-2) went the first five innings for Rome, allowing three runs. Asheville starter Nolan DeVos took the loss, allowing 11 runs in 3 1/3 frames.

With an off day tomorrow, Asheville will reset and gear up for another six-game series at HomeTrust Park, beginning on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. ET against the Hub City Spartanburgers.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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