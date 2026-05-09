Rome Scores Seven in the Second Inning as Asheville Falls

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A heap of offense was displayed on Friday night at HomeTrust Park as the Rome Emperors beat the Asheville Tourists 13-8.

The game was blown open early by the Emperors (15-14) after scoring seven runs and sending 11 men to the plate in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Erik Hartman.

Jumping on the scoreboard during the fourth inning, the Tourists (8-23) scored a pair of runs to make it a 10-2 contest. They added another two in the fifth, in part due to Ethan Frey's first of two homers.

In the ninth, Asheville scored four more runs. Frey hit a three-run smash to center field, before Jason Schaivone went back-to-back and hit one over the left field wall.

Parker Smith (L, 1-2) got the start and went 1 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs on six hits. For Rome, It was Isaac Gallegos (W, 2-0) who went into the ninth inning, pitching 2 1/3 frames and taking the win after allowing two runs.

With the series even at two games each, Asheville and Rome will play again on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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