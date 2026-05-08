Asheville Splits Doubleheader with Rome

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists split a twin bill on Thursday night at HomeTrust Park, dropping the first game to the Rome Emperors 7-5 before winning the nightcap 6-5.

GAME 1 - Rome 7, Asheville 5

Opening the scoring in the first, the Emperors (15-15) plated four runs to get off to an early start. Every time the Tourists (8-22) found the scoreboard, Rome had an answer.

Highlights offensively for Asheville include solo home runs from Alejandro Nunez, Chase Call, Kyle Walker and Jason Schiavone. Walker also notched an RBI single.

Cole Hertzler (1-2) had an off night as the starter, lasting just one inning. In three innings of relief, Connor Thomas (W, 1-0) earned his first decision of the year with a win.

GAME 2 - Asheville 6, Rome 5

Asheville's offense was powered early thanks to Nunez, who blasted his second homer of the day to center field to plate two runs.

Leading 5-3 in the fourth inning, Justin Thomas Jr. notched an RBI double to finalize the runs for the Tourists. That marked his third hit in the second game.

On the mound, Joan Ogando (W, 1-4) held on to the lead through his 2 1/3 innings, and in the seventh frame, Nate Wohlgemuth (S, 3) faced four batters and closed the door for the Asheville win.

Back at it on Friday night, the Tourists and Emperors will play again in Game 4 of the series with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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