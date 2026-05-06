Asheville Tourists Rained out May 6 against Rome
Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
Today's game (Wednesday, May 6) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been postponed due to weather. We will play a Single Admission Double header tomorrow (Thursday, May 7) with two 7 inning games. Gates open at 4:30 PM, and first pitch is at 5:05 PM. Tickets for today's game can be redeemed to any future 2026 game excluding July 4. Must be exchanged.
Check out the Asheville Tourists Statistics
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