Shelton Awarded Minor League Baseball Player of the Month

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem Dash infielder Colby Shelton was awarded Minor League Player of the Month by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his efforts during the month of April.

In April, Shelton batted .378/.485/.720 and led the league in average (.378), hits (31), on-base percentage (.485) and OPS (1.205). He was second in runs (22), total bases (59), doubles (eight), RBI (23) and slugging percentage (.720). He finished fifth in home runs (six). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and posted a career high three hits in a game four times in April. He notched his first professional multi-homer game with a pair of dingers April 24 at Hub City. Shelton, 23, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Shelton has been a mainstay in the Dash lineup and has been garnering attention as one of the White Sox organization's most well-rounded prospects.

Across the whole season, Shelton is tied for first in all of High-A in average (.366), hits (34), and OPS (1.170). He ranks second in slugging percentage (.688), and total bases (64).

Due to Shelton's efforts, the Dash have emerged as one of the top offenses in Minor League Baseball, leading all of High-A baseball in on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.475). The Dash are second in High-A in home runs (38).

Despite dropping four out of six games in a very tight series against Greensboro, the Dash are only one game out of first place in the South Atlantic League South Division and boast a 16-11 record. The team has won three out of five series played so far in 2026 and look to win another six-game set against the Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from May 5-10.

The Dash will then return home to take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from May 12-17.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.