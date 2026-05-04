Cars & Coffee Returns to Truist Stadium for Monthly Gathering

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Car enthusiasts and community members alike are invited to kickstart their weekends at Truist Stadium with the return of Cars & Coffee, a free monthly event held every second Saturday from 8:00 to 11:00 AM. The event is proudly supported by Signature Real Estate, LLC and Flow Automotive, two organizations committed to bringing engaging, community-focused experiences to the Winston-Salem area.

Hosted at Truist Stadium, Cars & Coffee offers a laid-back atmosphere where guests can enjoy an up-close look at a wide variety of vehicles, from classic cars and custom builds to modern performance machines, all while connecting with fellow enthusiasts over a cup of coffee.

"Cars & Coffee is a great way to bring people together at Truist Stadium in a completely different setting," said Brian DeAngelis, President and General Manager of the Winston-Salem Dash. "It's relaxed, it's welcoming, and it showcases the passion our community has for cars and connection."

"At Signature Real Estate, we're always looking for ways to support events that bring people together and create meaningful experiences in our community," said Kevin Satornino, President of Signature Real Estate, LLC. "Cars & Coffee is a perfect example of that. We're connecting people through a shared passion in a unique and welcoming setting."

"One of the best parts of Cars & Coffee is the variety and energy it brings," said Jon Crook**,** Senior Client Advisor at Flow Automotive BMW. "You never know what's going to roll in, from classics to modern builds, and that's what makes each event feel different and exciting."

The event continues to gain momentum, with more than 600 vehicles in attendance at the April gathering, highlighting the strong interest and enthusiasm from the local car community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own vehicles to display or simply come out to enjoy the morning, meet fellow car lovers, and experience Truist Stadium in a unique, off-the-field environment.

No tickets are required for entry, and all are welcome.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.







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