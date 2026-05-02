Dash Roll Early, Cruise Past Greensboro 10-1

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (16-9) wasted no time taking control, scoring four runs in the first inning and cruising to a 10-1 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (14-11) at Truist Stadium.

From innings two through four, the scorecard looked like this for Greensboro:

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Dash starter Gabe Davis struck out eight Grasshoppers in a row. It started with Jhonny Severino as the second out in the 2nd, and ended with Tony Blanco in the 4th.

It was all Winston-Salem from then on.

After Greensboro struck first in the top of the opening frame, Winston-Salem answered immediately-and emphatically.

The Dash loaded the bases and broke through on an RBI single from George Wolkow before Ely Brown delivered a two-run double to cap the inning, giving Winston-Salem a 4-1 lead.

Winston-Salem added on in the second. Another RBI single from Wolkow pushed the advantage to 6-1 and kept the pressure on Greensboro pitching early.

From there, the Dash never let up.

Winston-Salem tacked on a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Anthony DePino, and added another in the sixth, capitalizing on a fielding error to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Dash put the finishing touches on the game in the eighth. Boston Smith launched a two-run home run to right, stretching the lead to 10-1.

The Dash held Greensboro scoreless over the final eight innings, limiting traffic and keeping the game firmly under control.

Frankeli Arias (2-0) earned the win in relief, while the Dash bullpen combined to shut down the Grasshoppers lineup the rest of the way.

Winston-Salem will look to break a split of the series on Saturday, May 2nd.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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