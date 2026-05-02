Bay's Double One of Three Hits in Setback

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN N.Y. - 2B John Bay launched his fifth double of the year, but the Cyclones fell to the Keys on Friday night, 5-2. Brooklyn was held to just three hits in the defeat.

Bay clobbered a double on a sharp line drive to left in the 5th. The Austin Peay State product finished the night 1-for-3 with a run scored and stolen base, in addition to making a nice running grab in foul territory earlier in the ballgame.

RHP Jonathan Jimenez enjoyed a productive appearance, but was tagged with a loss. The 22-year-old gave up three runs on just three hits over 4.0 frames. Jimenez struck out six and walked only two.

RHP Parker Carlson began the ballgame as Brooklyn's opener. The former Auburn Tiger tossed 2.0 scoreless frames before giving way to Jimenez.

The teams traded zeroes through the first four frames. RHP Twine Palmer retired the first 10 batters he faced, before permitting a walk in the 5th.

In the home 5th, with a runner on 3rd and one out, 3B Kevin Villavicencio pounded a ground ball through on the right side to break the scoreless tie.

Frederick's response was immediate. In the 6th, with one on and one away, SS Wehiwa Aloy lined a double to center field, scoring CF Nate George to tie the game. From there, 1B Victor Figueroa launched a home run to right field, giving Frederick a 3-1 lead.

A couple of innings later, the Keys tacked on two more. Aloy hit a laser beam of a home run off of RHP Felix Cepeda through the teeth of the wind into right field for a solo shot to make it 4-1. Moments later, RF Braylin Tavera, who reached on an error earlier in the inning, came home to score on a wild pitch.

Brooklyn got one back in the 9th. With two outs and a runner on 2nd, C Daiverson Gutierrez hit a line drive to left field, scoring CF Yonatan Henriquez in his return from the IL. That said, Gutierrez tried to stretch the single into a double. LF Elis Cuevas fired a seed to 2nd in time, as Brooklyn made the final out of the game at 2nd.

Brooklyn and Frederick return to action on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 at Maimonides Park. RHP Channing Austin will look to build on his strong start to the year (0-1, 1.62 ERA) against RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 1.08 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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