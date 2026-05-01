Renegades and Central Hudson Announce All-New Pinstripe Partnership

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that Central Hudson Gas & Electric has joined the team as a Pinstripe Partner for the 2026 season. The multi-year agreement makes Central Hudson one of the highest-profile community partners at Heritage Financial Park.

As part of the Pinstripe Partnership, Central Hudson will play an integral role in three of the biggest community initiatives with the Renegades. Central Hudson's partnership is focused on celebrating the achievements of outstanding members of our community and providing magical experiences for all to participate in.

Central Hudson has become the presenting sponsor of the Renegades Most Improved Student program, Hero of the Game program, and the Renegades Independence Day Celebration and MEGA Fireworks show on July 4. Additionally Central Hudson will have a highly-visible presence at the ballpark including outfield wall, videoboard and concourse signage, and becoming the naming rights partner for the box office, now known as the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson.

Information on the Most Improved Student Days can be found here, while more on the Hero of the Game program including the nomination form can be found here.

"We are excited to welcome Central Hudson as a new Pinstripe Partner to tie into the excitement of Renegades Baseball all season long," said Renegades General Manager Tom Denlinger. "We look forward to extending Central Hudson's community initiatives to Heritage Financial Park through community presence, promotional activations and being a part of our America 250 celebration on July 4th!"

"We're proud to partner with the Hudson Valley Renegades-an organization that brings people together and plays an important role in the communities we serve," said Steph Raymond, Central Hudson President & CEO. "This partnership reflects our commitment to showing up locally, supporting what matters to our customers and neighbors, and celebrating the moments that make the Hudson Valley such a great place to live."

Central Hudson is an integral part of the community, serving approximately 315,000 electric and 90,000 natural gas customers in eight counties of the Mid-Hudson Valley, delivering natural gas and electricity to a service area that stretches from the New York City suburbs to the Capital District.

Central Hudson is the third Renegades Pinstripe Partner, joining Westchester Medical Center Health Network and Heritage Financial Credit Union at the Pinstripe Partner level.







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