Mateo Sends Hot Rods to Extras, Bowling Green Captures 6-5 Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Angel Mateo doubled in the top of the ninth inning to send the Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-9) to extra innings, leading to a 6-5 win over the Rome Emperors (13-12) on Friday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Rome drove in the first run in the bottom of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Anderson Brito. Mason Guerra led off with a walk and stole second base. Hayden Friese doubled to right, plating Guerra, giving Rome a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded with a solo homer from Nathan Flewelling off Emperors starter Colin Daniel in the top of the fourth, tying the game at 1-1.

The Emperors scored runs in the fourth and fifth inning against Brito and Hot Rods reliever Cade Citelli. Colin Burgess knocked in a run with an RBI double in the fourth, while Keshawn Ogans pushed in a run with a bases-loaded walk, giving Rome a 3-1 lead.

Bowling Green got back on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth against Daniel. Ryan McCoy walked, advanced to second and third on consecutive grounders, and came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-2. Rome fired back in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double from Eric Hartman, increasing the Emperors lead to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, Bowling Green extended the game against Rome reliever Riley Frey. With one out, Connor Hujsak and Tom Poole recorded base hits. Tony Santa Maria grounded into a fielder's choice, putting runners on the corners. Angel Mateo blasted a double to left, scoring both runners, tying the game at 4-4 and forcing extra innings.

Both teams scored runs in the top of the 10th. Bowling Green used a run-scoring base hit from Flewelling to take a 5-4 lead. Hartman drove in a run with a single in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game, 5-5.

The Hot Rods took advantage of the extra-innings runner in the top of the 11th against Emperors reliever Logan Samuels. Narciso Polanco started the inning as the runner at second and came in to score on a Santa Maria base hit, giving the Hot Rods a 6-5 lead.

Junior William was able to shut down the Emperors in the bottom of the 11th, locking up a 6-5 win for the Hot Rods.

Williams (1-0) earned the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Samuels (0-3) was given the loss, allowing two unearned runs on two hits over 2.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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