Hot Rods Down Emperors, 4-3, Secure Share of the Series

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Emilien Pitre and Tony Santa Maria both knocked in two runs, while Garrett Gainey earned his second win of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-9) to a 4-3 win over the Rome Emperors (13-13) on Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Two runs came around to score for Bowling Green in the top of the first inning against Rome starter Jeremy Reyes. With one out, Theo Gillen walked and Pitre singled, putting runners on the corners. Santa Maria doubled to left, scoring both runners, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

The Emperors scored a run against Hot Rods starter Garrett Gainey in the bottom of the second. Mason Guerra led off with a walk. Two outs later, Mac Guscette singled, putting runners on the first and third. Isaiah Drake singled to center, scoring Guerra, making it a 2-1 game.

Bowling Green added another run in the top of the third against Reyes. Ricardo Gonzalez reached on a bunt single and moved to second on an Adrian Santana single. Gillen rolled into a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners. Pitre grounded out to second, allowing Gonzalez to score, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Emperors brought back a run against Gainey. Cody Miller hit a ground-rule double to left. Guerra doubled, scoring Miller, bringing the score to 3-2.

The Hot Rods plated another run against Reyes in the top of the sixth. Gillen led off with a single, and Pitre tripled to right-center field, scoring Gillen to make it a 4-2 Hot Rods lead.

Rome made a late surge in the bottom of the eight against Bowling Green reliever Andy Rodriguez. Dixon Williams led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. On the next pitch, Williams advanced to third on another wild pitch and was ejected. Colby Jones came in to pinch run and scored on a Cody Miller groundout, making it 4-3.

Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning, locking up a 4-3 win for the Hot Rods.

Gainey (2-1) received the win tossing 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six. Reyes (1-3) was given the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over 6.0 innings, walking three and striking out three. Rodriguez (1) earned the save, hurling 2.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday at 12:00 PM CT at AdventHealth Stadium. The Bowling Green starter is to be determined and will face Rome LHP Cam Caminiti (1-1, 5.63).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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