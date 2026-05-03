Late Hub City Push Sends Drive to 6-2 Loss Saturday at Fluor Field

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive jumped in front early behind extra-base hits from Justin Gonzales and Henry Godbout, but Hub City scored five unanswered runs over the final three innings to hand the Drive a 6-2 loss Saturday night at Fluor Field at the West End.

The Spartanburgers broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the eighth inning and added another in the ninth, taking game five of the six-game series and moving ahead 3-2 in the set. Greenville fell to 13-13, while Hub City improved to 12-13.

Greenville struck immediately against Hub City starter Ismael Agreda. Gonzales opened the bottom of the first with a triple to right field, his first triple of the season. Godbout followed with a double to right-center, scoring Gonzales and giving the Drive a 1-0 lead two batters into the game.

Hub City answered in the second. Quincy Scott singled to center, stole second and later scored on Luke Hanson's two-out single to left-center, tying the game at 1.

Drive starter Devin Futrell settled in from there, retiring 11 of the next 12 batters after Hanson's RBI single. The left-hander worked 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He threw 56 of his 84 pitches for strikes and left with Greenville still in front.

The Drive reclaimed the lead in the fifth. Gonzales drew a one-out walk, and Godbout ripped his second double of the night to left-center, moving Gonzales to third. Gerardo Rodriguez followed with a single through the left side of the infield, scoring Gonzales for a 2-1 Greenville advantage.

The Drive had a chance to extend the lead later in the inning after Jack Winnay walked to load the bases, but Anthony Susac came out of the Hub City bullpen and escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

That missed opportunity loomed larger as the night progressed. Greenville finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. The Drive put runners aboard in six of the first eight innings but did not score after the fifth.

Hub City tied the game in the seventh against Danny Kirwin. Gleider Figuereo doubled to right-center and advanced to third on Yeison Morrobel's single to right. After Chandler Pollard was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Hanson lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Figuereo and evening the game at 2.

The Spartanburgers took control an inning later. Rafe Perich walked with one out, stole second and scored on Scott's two-out single to center, putting Hub City ahead 3-2. Figuereo then reached on a throwing error by Stanley Tucker, allowing Scott to score, and Morrobel followed with an RBI single through the left side to stretch the lead to 5-2.

Hub City added its final run in the ninth when Antonis Macias doubled to left, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Perich's sacrifice fly.

Kirwin took the loss and blown save, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits over two innings. Matt McShane allowed one run over the final 1.1 innings.

Godbout led Greenville offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. Gonzales went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Rodriguez added two hits and drove in Greenville's second run.

For Hub City, Scott finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Morrobel went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Hanson drove in two runs.

Kai Wynyard earned the win for Hub City, working 1.2 scoreless innings despite three walks. Joey Danielson recorded the final four outs for his third save of the season.

The game also included an ejection in the sixth inning, when Drive designated hitter Mason White was ejected by home plate umpire Christian Miranda. Hudson White entered in his place as the designated hitter.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field, with Greenville looking to split the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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