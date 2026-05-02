Keys Fall to Cyclones Saturday Afternoon

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys dropped the fifth game of the six-game series to the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Saturday afternoon, losing by a score of 2-0 at Maimonides Park.

The Keys finished with no runs in a game for the first time all season, as they look ahead to the series finale Sunday afternoon against the Cyclones, needing to win it to secure the series win on the road.

Yeiber Cartaya struck out the side in the bottom of the first to begin his start off on the mound on a high note, keeping things at 0-0 through the first two half innings in game five of six.

Following a scoreless second inning for the Keys and Cyclones, Cartaya picked up a fourth strikeout in the bottom of the third and a third scoreless inning, moving the contest into the fourth still knotted at zeros apiece.

After each side traded a scoreless frame in the fourth inning, Cartaya recorded his season high in innings pitched at five with a fifth scoreless inning pitched during the bottom of the fifth, taking the game to the sixth with the pitchers duel still in full effect in the Big Apple.

The Cyclones plated home two runs in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a solo home run and RBI groundout, giving the home team a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh at Maimonides Park.

With both teams going off the board in the seventh, Chandler Marsh picked up a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth in relief, taking the game to the ninth with the Keys needing two runs to force a late comeback in the heart of Brooklyn.

Frederick could not score in the top of the ninth as the Cyclones won their second game of the series Saturday afternoon, winning game five by a score of 2-0 at their home ballpark in Coney Island.

The Keys conclude the six-game series with the Cyclones Sunday afternoon, with first pitch for the series finale from Maimonides Park set for 2 p.m. in Coney Island.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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